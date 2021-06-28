The scientific reason why you can eat chocolate for breakfast







The best chocolate in the morning may have an unexpected effect (Photo: Getty) Reaching for a milk chocolate bar first thing in the morning may not be the idea of ​​having a healthy diet for everyone. But according to a US survey, it may not be that bad. Researcher says Eat chocolate for breakfast You can have “unexpected benefits” by helping you burn body fat. The idea is that chocolate not only promotes metabolism and burns fat, but also lowers blood sugar levels throughout the day. Scientists in Boston, Massachusetts gave 19 postmenopausal women 100 grams of milk chocolate within an hour of waking up and within an hour of bedtime. The study was randomized and controlled, and researchers then compared weight gain and other measurements to those that did not consume chocolate. Survey results Indicated: Chocolate intake in the morning or at night did not lead to weight gain.

Eating chocolate in the morning or evening can affect hunger, appetite, microbiota composition, and sleep.

Eating large amounts of chocolate during the morning hours can help burn fat and lower blood sugar levels.

Evening / night chocolate altered rest and motor metabolism the next morning.

Chocolate: For breakfast (Getty) “Our findings emphasize that eating” when “as well as” what “can affect the physiological mechanisms involved in weight regulation,” said the Faculty of Medicine and Neuroscience. Frank AJL Scheer, a neuroscientist in the Department of Sleep and Circadian Rhythm Disorders, said. At Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Marta Garaulet, also a visiting researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, added: “Our results show that chocolate reduced free energy intake, with the observed reduction in hunger, appetite, and desire for sweets shown in previous studies. It matches. “ The reason chocolate is really beneficial is because of a beneficial chemical called flavanols that are naturally found in cocoa that increases fat oxidation. However, this study was limited to postmenopausal women. So, of course, more research needs to be done on men and young women to confirm that this is universal. Until then, we recommend a breakfast that offers a combination of protein and carbohydrates that is free of excess sugar and fat. More : McVitie’s launches Jaffa Cakes chocolate orange donuts

More : Cadbury releases a kit from Oreo to make your own chocolate train

