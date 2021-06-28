How to know if you have it

Many of us ADHD (((Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) As a childhood condition — this is usually when diagnosed.But more and more people in the UK and elsewhere share their experiences of being. Diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood..

Social media plays a role in this, and there are reports that people first see a doctor. Learn about the symptoms of TikTok..In fact, around 2.5 percent of adults It is believed that we will live with ADHD, including us.

Nevertheless despite this Increased awareness, Many adults continue to struggle to get a diagnosis.

ADHD is a genetic neurodevelopmental disorder, with different brain growth, Specific chemicals Involved in joy and reward.This is often the brain of ADHD Stimulate these chemicalsThat is why people experience inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

General features of ADHD include:

Do not perform (or start) longer tasks

Distracted by other tasks and ideas

Look for risks or activities that provide immediate rewards

Restlessness (outward or inward)

Interfere with (do not want to) others

Symptoms are similar in both adults and children, but with age the factors differ or change. For example, inattention is the most persistent symptom in adults.

ADHD can be debilitating, Probability is high Poor quality of life, substance use problems, unemployment, accidental injuries, suicide, premature death. ADHD can also cost around adults £ 18,000 per year For reasons such as payment for medical or social support.

It is also generally associated with a wide range Coexistence conditions As an adult.Depression is most 3 times more popular Adults with ADHD.And almost half of all adults with ADHD Bipolar spectrum disorder..

About 70% of adults with ADHD experience it Emotional dysfunction, This can make it more difficult to control emotional reactions.and it is Almost all adults with ADHD Have got Discomfort sensitive to rejectionA condition in which perceived rejection or criticism can cause extreme emotional sensitivity or pain.

In addition to this, adults with ADHD Insufficient working memory — I can’t remember a simple shopping list — and “Time blind” — I can’t perceive time.Some may also have Oppositional defiant disorderThat is, they often respond poorly to recognized orders and rules.

None of these coexisting conditions can help diagnose ADHD, but they can make it more and more difficult to live with ADHD.

Get ADHD diagnosis

It is notorious for ADHD to be diagnosed as an adult in the UK — some people have reported Wait up to 5 years..

This is because only a professional psychiatrist can diagnose in the UK. However, even when referred to an expert, one must show clear evidence of almost all typical ADHD traits and have these traits since childhood, causing problems in work and education. Have a serious impact on your life, or maintain a relationship.

For us, our experience of being diagnosed with ADHD is not much different from that of other adults.

Alex’s Story — Like many, I (Alex) “accidentally” after being referred to an NHS psychiatrist for the help of alcohol self-medication (NHS refers to the United Kingdom National Health Service). I was diagnosed with ADHD. .. Because of my ADHD, my brain most often requires very extreme input.

Ironically, I Published science Papers on ADHD, And-probably due to the lack of self-awareness of classic ADHD-did not think I could have it. Since then, “labels” have helped me move away from the broken feeling towards understanding my behavior.

My main challenges are prioritizing tasks based on importance rather than excitement, and very extreme oppositional defiant behavior, sometimes referred to as oppositional defiantness.

I’m also a terrible audience and have a hard time attending conference talks and sitting still in the theater. It can feel like physical distress.

James’ Story — I (James) was diagnosed immediately because I used a private clinic — I had been waiting for the drug for a long time, but I still knew I had ADHD for the last 5 years. I was doing it, but I was able to deal with it well until the pandemic. I asked for a diagnosis because the quarantine pressure and increased workload affected my mental health.

Now that I am diagnosed and taking medication, my life is easier to deal with — although there are still many challenges every day.

I get often anxiety As for the stupidest things like talking to friends, it’s okay to appear on TV.

I forget simple things every day, such as where I put my keys and taking a bath. I have a lot of trouble controlling my emotions, and especially refusing.

For example, when no one responded to a joke about ADHD in a senior management messaging group, I wanted to quit my job. You can’t pay enough attention to meetings and seminars and you can’t control impulse purchases.

The future of ADHD adult diagnosis

Although adults are becoming more aware of ADHD, many live without a diagnosis of ADHD for a variety of reasons. At times, you may not realize that what you are experiencing is actually different from others.

It is important to understand the condition of an adult, take it more seriously as a disability, raise awareness and invest in services to improve diagnostic time.

Diagnosis opens the door to treatment.This is self-esteem, productivity, and Quality of life..

This article was originally published conversation (England) Along James brown so Aston University And Alex Connor so University of Birmingham..Read Click here for the original article..