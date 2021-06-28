COVID-19 trauma patients are at increased risk of complications and death









Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)-Positive patients with trauma are 6 times more expensive Danger of death And more complications than patients without COVID the studyI am enrolled in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Published in Journal of trauma And acute surgery, Research It shows that the virus has also increased Danger Of complications death Among trauma patients who were injured in road accidents, falls, or other accidents, or who were victims of violent injuries such as shootings and stabs.

The findings show that patients from trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Was 6 times higher Danger of death From patients with similar injuries without COVID.

COVID-positive patients also doubled their chances of complications such as venous thromboembolism, renal failure, the need for intubation, and unplanned ICU admission, and showed a more than five-fold chance of pulmonary complications. It was.these Dangers was even greater in patients age 65 and older.

“”COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It had the greatest impact on patients with relatively minor injuries that were otherwise expected to work, “said lead author Eleanor Kaufmann, MD, MSHP. traumaSurgical critical care and emergency surgery in pen medicine. “Our findings emphasize how important it is for hospitals to consistently inspect inpatients and enable healthcare providers to be aware of this addition,” Elinore added. .. Danger Treat patients with special care and vigilance. “

Researchers held a retrospective exhibition Research Of the 15,550 patients admitted to the Pennsylvania Trauma Center between March 21, 2020 (when Governor Tom Wolf ordered the closure of non-essential businesses throughout the state) to July 31, 2020.

Of the 15,550 patients, 8,170 were tested for the virus and 219 were positive. During this period the studyers evaluated the length of stay, complications, and overall outcome of patients tested positive for COVID compared to patients who did not carry the virus.

They found that the percentage of tests increased over time from 34% in April 2020 to 56% in July. The percentage of tests varied significantly from center to center, with a median of 56.2 percent and a range of 0 percent to 96.4 percent.

“First, we need to find out how to best care for these expensive patients.Danger Establish a standard protocol for patients and minimization Dangers “. Head of Surgical Critical Care trauma, Surgical lifesaving and emergency surgery.

Niels said: DangerBecause s is associated with patients with COVID symptoms and asymptomatic patients, proven treatment can be adequately administered and survival is increased with minimal complications. (ANI)

