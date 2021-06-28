Connect with us

Health

“Smart Bed” May Detect and Track COVID-19 Symptoms

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

Smart Bed Technology May Help Predict and Track COVID-19 and Other Symptoms Respiratory tract infection, New research suggests.

Actual biometric data from consumer smart bed platforms show that worsening COVID-19 symptoms correlate with increased sleep time, respiratory rate, heart rate, and poor sleep quality. I did.

This study used the Sleep Number 360 smart bed and its operating system, SleepIQ technology.

“The 360 ​​smart bed can detect symptoms associated with COVID in a very unobtrusive way,” said Dr. Gary Garcia-Molina, a researcher at Sleep Number Labs in San Jose, California. Medscape Medical News..

The findings were presented at SLEEP 2021: The 35th Annual Meeting of the Related Professional Sleep Society.

Promising device

Pathophysiological responses to respiratory viral infections affect sleep time and quality in addition to respiratory function. “Smart” and “connected” devices that monitor biological signals over time are promising for monitoring infectious diseases.

Researchers used vertical biometric data captured using cardiac motion chart signals from a 360 smart bed to predict the presence and duration of COVID-19 symptoms at the individual level.

Study participants included 122 COVID-19-positive smart bed users (mean age 45.6 years, 40% male) and 1603 COVID-19-negative smart bed users (mean age 49.8 years, 48% male). Was there.In both groups, the average body mass index was about 30 kg / m2..

Analysis of biometric data showed that worsening symptoms in the COVID-positive group were associated with significant increases in sleep time, respiratory rate, heart rate, rest, and exercise.

Exacerbation of COVID-19 symptoms was also associated with poor sleep quality, but there was no apparent change in the time to sleep.

In contrast, in the COVID-negative group, no significant disruption of sleep or cardiopulmonary metrics was apparent.

Using the data, researchers have developed a predictive model for exacerbating COVID-19 symptoms. The area below the receiver operating characteristic (AUC) estimate is 0.84, similar to the value reported by the wearable sensor.

The AUC estimate improved to 0.93 when the dataset was expanded beyond the first self-reported date of onset of COVID symptoms.

“The duration of COVID symptoms predicted by the model was consistent with the duration of symptoms reported by the user, and we were able to predict 75% of cases within 5 days of the symptoms. This led to the spread of the disease. Useful information that may help prevent it, “Garcia Molina said.

The model “may predict the occurrence of symptoms associated with other conditions,” he added. influenza Or a common cold. “

Digital biomarker?

Comments on the survey results Medscape Medical News, Adam C, President of Payer + Provider Syndicate. Dr. Powell said that “passively observed digital biomarkers” are being used in an increasingly wide range of ways in healthcare.

“It’s great to see new applications related to disease detection,” said Powell, who wasn’t involved in the study.

The study “emphasizes new potential digital biomarkers with many potential applications, that is, cardiac motion recording data generated by smart bed platforms,” ​​he said. “It suggests that consumer smart bed platforms may be able to detect COVID symptoms.”

“There is a small sample of COVID-positive patients, not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal, and co-authored by an individual associated with a smart bed platform company,” Powell warned.

“Nevertheless, it’s very interesting because it emphasizes additional potential digital biomarkers,” he said.

Powell said there are real benefits to capturing data from a smart bed platform. For example, users do not have to remember to wear or do anything to record data, such as smartwatches and other smart devices.

“If information can be obtained passively, it is likely that observance of measurements is much better than if active participation is required,” Powell said.

“There have been many passive digital biomarker interventions in the areas of cardiology and behavioral health. Detecting respiratory disease given the growing concern about respiratory disease since the inception of the COVID pandemic. We need to bring a new way to market for. “He added.

This study was funded by SleepNumber Corporation. Garcia Molina and the five co-authors are employees of the company. Powell has not reported any relevant financial relationships.

SLEEP 2021: 35th Annual Meeting of the Related Professional Sleep Society: Summary 651. Published June 13, 2021.

Join us for Medscape Neurology news Facebook And twitter..

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: