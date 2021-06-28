“Smart Bed” May Detect and Track COVID-19 Symptoms

Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

Smart Bed Technology May Help Predict and Track COVID-19 and Other Symptoms Respiratory tract infection, New research suggests.

Actual biometric data from consumer smart bed platforms show that worsening COVID-19 symptoms correlate with increased sleep time, respiratory rate, heart rate, and poor sleep quality. I did.

This study used the Sleep Number 360 smart bed and its operating system, SleepIQ technology.

“The 360 ​​smart bed can detect symptoms associated with COVID in a very unobtrusive way,” said Dr. Gary Garcia-Molina, a researcher at Sleep Number Labs in San Jose, California. Medscape Medical News..

The findings were presented at SLEEP 2021: The 35th Annual Meeting of the Related Professional Sleep Society.

Promising device

Pathophysiological responses to respiratory viral infections affect sleep time and quality in addition to respiratory function. “Smart” and “connected” devices that monitor biological signals over time are promising for monitoring infectious diseases.

Researchers used vertical biometric data captured using cardiac motion chart signals from a 360 smart bed to predict the presence and duration of COVID-19 symptoms at the individual level.

Study participants included 122 COVID-19-positive smart bed users (mean age 45.6 years, 40% male) and 1603 COVID-19-negative smart bed users (mean age 49.8 years, 48% male). Was there.In both groups, the average body mass index was about 30 kg / m2..

Analysis of biometric data showed that worsening symptoms in the COVID-positive group were associated with significant increases in sleep time, respiratory rate, heart rate, rest, and exercise.

Exacerbation of COVID-19 symptoms was also associated with poor sleep quality, but there was no apparent change in the time to sleep.

In contrast, in the COVID-negative group, no significant disruption of sleep or cardiopulmonary metrics was apparent.

Using the data, researchers have developed a predictive model for exacerbating COVID-19 symptoms. The area below the receiver operating characteristic (AUC) estimate is 0.84, similar to the value reported by the wearable sensor.

The AUC estimate improved to 0.93 when the dataset was expanded beyond the first self-reported date of onset of COVID symptoms.

“The duration of COVID symptoms predicted by the model was consistent with the duration of symptoms reported by the user, and we were able to predict 75% of cases within 5 days of the symptoms. This led to the spread of the disease. Useful information that may help prevent it, “Garcia Molina said.

The model “may predict the occurrence of symptoms associated with other conditions,” he added. influenza Or a common cold. “

Digital biomarker?

Comments on the survey results Medscape Medical News, Adam C, President of Payer + Provider Syndicate. Dr. Powell said that “passively observed digital biomarkers” are being used in an increasingly wide range of ways in healthcare.

“It’s great to see new applications related to disease detection,” said Powell, who wasn’t involved in the study.

The study “emphasizes new potential digital biomarkers with many potential applications, that is, cardiac motion recording data generated by smart bed platforms,” ​​he said. “It suggests that consumer smart bed platforms may be able to detect COVID symptoms.”

“There is a small sample of COVID-positive patients, not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal, and co-authored by an individual associated with a smart bed platform company,” Powell warned.

“Nevertheless, it’s very interesting because it emphasizes additional potential digital biomarkers,” he said.

Powell said there are real benefits to capturing data from a smart bed platform. For example, users do not have to remember to wear or do anything to record data, such as smartwatches and other smart devices.

“If information can be obtained passively, it is likely that observance of measurements is much better than if active participation is required,” Powell said.

“There have been many passive digital biomarker interventions in the areas of cardiology and behavioral health. Detecting respiratory disease given the growing concern about respiratory disease since the inception of the COVID pandemic. We need to bring a new way to market for. “He added.

This study was funded by SleepNumber Corporation. Garcia Molina and the five co-authors are employees of the company. Powell has not reported any relevant financial relationships.

SLEEP 2021: 35th Annual Meeting of the Related Professional Sleep Society: Summary 651. Published June 13, 2021.

