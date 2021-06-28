Winnipeg City Offering Additional Mosquito Surveillance-Winnipeg





The cities of Winnipeg and Brandon will provide additional adult mosquito monitoring, identification, and other related services to mitigate the effects of the West Nile virus. People can get WNV from mosquitoes and can cause serious illnesses such as swelling of the brain, long-term complications and death. Goertzen said protecting yourself from WNV helps protect your healthcare system. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. read more: Can mosquitoes carry the coronavirus?Manitoba researchers say people, not skaters, infect COVID-19 Between 2012 and 2018, 112 cases of WNV occurred in Manitoba, nearly 40% of these individuals were hospitalized, and 11 required intensive care. The story continues under the ad However, some people infected with the virus have no symptoms and do not get sick, while others have mild symptoms such as headache, fever, malaise, and body aches. The risk of the virus varies from year to year based on precipitation, temperature, mosquito count, and other factors. Herzen said the data would be reported weekly to the Manitoba state government to determine what public health measures need to be taken to mitigate the risk of WNV. The contract is in place for the 2021 season. Funding for adult mosquito surveillance and identification in Brandon and Winnipeg is approximately $ 107,000, while the total contract amount is approximately $ 472,000. Trend story Litton, British Columbia set Canada’s highest temperature record in the heat of the heat

Road adds another death blow to a compact disc read more: Winnipeg mosquito spikes, potential cloudy city surveillance “A key factor in keeping Manitoba safe from the West Nile virus is mosquito surveillance, which assesses seasonal risks weekly and ultimately guides public health responses,” Gerzen said. Stated. “The data needed to inform our response and minimize the number of human cases of WNV that may have long-term health effects by deepening our partnership with Winnipeg and the city of Brandon. Will be provided. “ The surveillance process captures adults at various locations throughout the state, collects data, and uses it to assess mosquito counts and seasonal trends in WNV infection rates. The story continues under the ad This process determines whether the risk of exposure to the virus is significant enough to require targeted communication regarding mosquito control and / or risk to the public. read more: Winnipeg appears to be relatively mosquito-free so far this summer, says pest experts “Winnipeg’s coverage will be expanded to include local governments on a cost-recovery basis within an hour and a half drive from Winnipeg. We will better leverage our city’s expertise to help monitor West Nile virus. We are pleased to contribute to minimizing the impact on the health of the population of the entire state, “said Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg. Brandon Mayor Rick Crest said the city “has been using mosquito control programs for decades.” “We are pleased to partner with the state to ensure that coordinated efforts are made to reduce mosquito populations and the likelihood of WNV,” Crest added. Details of symptoms and how to protect yourself On the state website.















