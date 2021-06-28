Fungal infections around the world are becoming drug resistant and more deadly

Gram stain of Candida dubliniensis cells (magnification 1000x). Credit: CC4.0 byStephen Warkowski



Speaking of “fungi”, most people in the world will probably visualize mushrooms.

But this fascinating and beautiful group of microbes has provided the world with more than just food like edible mushrooms. Fungi are also a source of antibiotics. For example, penicillin penicillin, yeast and other fermentants that heap bread, flavor cheese, and add alcohol to wine and beer.

Many people may also be unaware that some fungi can cause illness. However, athlete’s foot, thrush, ringworm, and other illnesses are caused by fungi, and some pose serious health and life risks. That is why increased antifungal resistance is a problem that requires greater attention, comparable to the better-recognized crisis of multidrug-resistant microorganisms such as tuberculosis-causing bacteria.

I worked at Public Health and Medical Research Institute For over 30 years Specialty public health Clinical microbiology, antimicrobial resistance, accurate science communication and health literacy.I pay close attention to the increased resistance of pathogens fungus A limited and commonly used antifungal agent is called Candida auris.The emergence of drug-resistant fungi that can cause serious illness rarely receives funding, as fungi have traditionally not caused major illnesses. Medical research..

But the facts suggest that this needs to be changed.

What is a fungus?

Diseases caused by fungi are especially treated with antifungal drugs because these organisms are very unique organisms.

Fungi are spore-producing organisms such as molds, yeasts, mushrooms, and toads. Fungi have the unique characteristic of breaking down organic matter and eating it, rather than ingesting it like animals or absorbing nutrients from the roots like plants.Unlike simple bacteria Prokaryotic cells, Or cells without a true nucleus, fungi are complex Eukaryotic cells A cell that has a nucleus surrounded by a membrane like an animal or a plant. In the multi-level classification or naming system used by biologists to classify organisms, Fungi are in their kingdom Under the eukaryotic domain.

most Fungal infections around the world It is caused by a genus of fungi called Candida, especially a species called Candida albicans. But there are others, including Candida auris. This was first identified from the ear canal discharge. 2009 Japan, And was given the Latin name “Auris” in the ear.

Candida usually lives in the skin, mouth, throat, intestines, vagina, etc. without any problems. It exists as yeast and is considered as a normal flora, or a microorganism that is part of humans.Do these fungi only if our body has weakened immunity Become an opportunistic infection and cause illness.. That’s what’s happening around the world with multidrug-resistant Candida auris.











In this 2019 interview, Dr. Rodney E. Rohde talks with the Medical Environment Association about the global range of antimicrobial resistance.

What are your concerns about Candida auris?

Infectious diseases caused by C. auris , Sometimes called fungalemia, has been reported in Over 30 countries, Including the United States. They are common in blood, urine, sputum, otorrhea, cerebrospinal fluid, and soft tissues and occur in people of all ages. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mortality In the United States, it is reported to be between 30% and 60% in many patients with other serious illnesses. 2018 overview of previous studies Regarding the worldwide spread of the fungus, researchers estimated a mortality rate of 30% to 70% in the outbreak of C. auris in critically ill patients in the intensive care unit.

Research data Risk factors have been shown to include recent surgery, diabetes, and the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and antifungal drugs. People with weakened immunity are at higher risk than those with a healthy immune system.

C. auris Difficult to identify Traditional microbial culture techniques lead to frequent misidentifications and lack of recognition. This yeast is also known for its tenacity to easily colonize the human body and environment, including medical devices. Nursing home people and patients with lines and tubes The risk of getting into the body, such as the respiratory tract, feeding tract, and central venous catheter, seems to be the highest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is C. auris infection “Urgent” threat level 90% are resistant to at least one antifungal agent, 30% to 2 antifungal agents, and some are resistant to all three available classes of antifungal agents.This multidrug resistance Occurrence in the medical field, Especially hospitals and elderly housings, are very difficult to manage.

COVID-19 and C. auris: An even more deadly combination

For inpatient COVID-19 patients Antimicrobial resistant infections It can be a particularly catastrophic risk of hospitalization. A commonly used ventilator for the treatment of severe COVID-19 is C. Breeding grounds and highways for the invasion of environmental microbes such as auris.Furthermore, according to A September 2020 treatise written by researchers at Anuradha Chowderly and Amit Sharma, Indian hospitals treating COVID-19 have detected C. auris on surfaces such as “bed rails, IV poles, beds, air conditioning ducts, windows, hospital floors”. Researchers called the fungus a “lurking tragedy” in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same researcher November 2020 publication Of the 596 COVID-19 confirmed patients at the New Delhi ICU from April 2020 to July 2020, 420 patients required a ventilator. Fifteen of these patients were infected with candidiasis mycosis, and eight (53%) of those infected died. Ten of the 15 patients were infected with C. auris. Six of them died (60%).

What’s next?

With the option of narrowing down effective antifungal agents, CDC recommends The focus is on stopping the infection of Candida auris before it begins.These steps include better hand hygiene and improvement Infection prevention and management In the medical setting, wise and thoughtful use of antibacterial drugs, and stronger regulations that limit the over-the-counter availability of antibiotics.

In December 2019, news of a new virus, SARS-CoV-2, appeared. Since then, most of us have seen horrifying headlines about a pandemic that has killed millions. But while we are isolated in blockades and quarantines, or simply physically separated from each other, C. The world’s multidrug-resistant microorganisms, including auris, are not.

