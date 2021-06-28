New weight loss tool prevents mouth from opening more than 2mm | Diet and Diet





To combat obesity, scientists have developed weight loss tools that use magnets to prevent people from opening their mouth wide enough to eat solid foods. A device developed by medical professionals at the University of Otago new Zealand Leeds scientists in the UK use magnetic components that are wearable by dentists and have lock bolts. However, it has been criticized online and people liken it to a medieval torture device. The University of Otago tweeted that it is “the world’s first weight loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic.” This is an oral device that limits a person to a liquid diet. Called the Dental Slim Diet Control, this device allows the user to open their mouth with a width of only 2mm. Initially, seven healthy obese women living in Dunedin, New Zealand, were tested on a low-calorie liquid diet for two weeks. According to an article published in the British Dental Journal, the group of women lost an average of 6.36 kg. This is about 5.1% of body weight. However, participants complained that the device was awkward to use and caused discomfort in their speech. They felt nervous and said, “Life is generally less satisfying.” One participant did not follow the rules and instead melted and consumed unexpected foods such as chocolate. Professor Paul Brunton of the University of Otago said the main barrier to weight loss was “compliance.” He said the tool helped establish a new habit of starting the process. “ He states: “This is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures.” DentalSlim Diet Control has been criticized online, and Twitter people say, “You don’t need this torture device to go on a liquid diet.” The University of Otago said: “For clarity, the intent of the device is not intended as a quick or long-term weight loss tool. Rather, it is to help people who need surgery and cannot have surgery until they lose weight. Is aimed at. “ The research team behind the product included Dr. Jonathan Bodansky of Leeds and Dr. Richard Hall of Leeds’ RMH consultancy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos