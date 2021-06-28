



A girl under the age of 10 from Winnipeg, Canada, died of COVID-19, according to Manitoba health officials. The news was published in the Canadian Province Daily COVID Bulletin, which reported 97 new cases of illness. EPI Research Inc. Winnipeg-based epidemiologist Cynthia Carr told CityNews that the girl’s death was the 13th COVID-19 death of a person under the age of 19 in Canada. This means that the case fatality rate for this age group in this country is about 0.05 percent. “In fact, even if Health Canada reports deaths by age group in its weekly surveillance report, it’s very rare for an age group cluster to actually be under 19 years old,” Carr said. Told City News. “They don’t even report weekly deaths under the age of 10 because it’s so rare.” “It’s certainly tragic, but very rare, that one girl died in the Winnipeg region. Unfortunately, a very rare event happens,” Kerr said. “This is a tragic situation and reminds us that the virus is dangerous. More than 26,000 Canadians have died, more than 1,100 Manitoba have died, and thousands of others. People get very sick in hospitals and more people take a long time to recover from this virus. “ The Manitoba COVID-19 Breaking News provided details on the exact age of the child and whether she has an underlying condition. It is also unclear if she was infected with the mutant strain of concern. “What has changed in these variant of concern is the increased transmission capacity,” Kerr said. “They get better by getting caught and invading our cells, becoming more efficient by making more and more copies as they enter, and some avoid our immune response. It’s even better by starting to be able to do. Newsweek I contacted the Manitoba State Government for comment. Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop serious illness than adults. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Is the hospitalization of children COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)The associated illness is low compared to adults in the United States. However, officials say that children with certain underlying illnesses and infants under the age of 1 may be at increased risk of serious illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Newsweek is dedicated to partnering with NewsGuard to provide accurate and verifiable vaccines and health information. NewsGuard’s HealthGuard browser extension allows users to see if a website is a trusted source of health information. For more information, please visit the Newsweek VaxFacts website and download the HealthGuard browser extension.

