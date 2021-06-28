Face mask that can diagnose COVID-19

Credits: Wyss Institute, Harvard University



Most people associate the term “wearable” with fitness trackers, smartwatches, or wireless earphones. But what if you could wear state-of-the-art biotechnology on your clothes and get a warning when exposed to dangerous things?

A team of researchers at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and Massachusetts Institute of Technology embed synthetic biology reactions into fabrics to create wearable biosensors that can be customized to detect pathogens and toxins and alert the wearer. I found.

The team integrated this technology into a standard face mask to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the patient’s breath.Button-operated masks deliver results within 90 minutes at a level of accuracy comparable to standard nucleic acid bases Diagnostic test Like the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).Results will be reported in Nature biotechnology.

“We basically reduced the entire diagnostic lab to a small synthetic biology-based sensor that works with any face mask, combining the high accuracy of PCR testing with the speed and low cost of antigen testing,” he said. The first author states. Dr. Peter Nguyen, a researcher at the Wyss Institute. “In addition to face masks, we can integrate our programmable biosensors into other garments to detect dangerous substances such as viruses, bacteria, toxins and chemicals on the go.”

Remove cells from the equation

The SARS-CoV-2 biosensor is the culmination of three years of work on what the team calls wearable lyophilized cell-free (wFDCF) technology, a previous iteration created by Wyss Core Faculty members and senior labs. It is built on the basis of. Author Jim Collins. This technique involves lyophilizing by extracting the molecular mechanisms that cells use to read DNA and produce RNA and proteins. These biological elements have long-term storage stability and are easy to activate: just add water. Synthetic gene circuits can be added to create biosensors that can generate detectable signals in response to the presence of target molecules.

Researchers first applied this technology to diagnostics in 2015 by integrating it into tools to combat the outbreak of the Zika virus. They created biosensors that could detect pathogen-derived RNA molecules and bind them to colored or fluorescent indicator proteins, and incorporated genetic circuits on paper to create inexpensive and accurate portable diagnostics. After successfully embedding the biosensor in paper, they then turned to making it wearable.

“Other groups have created wearables that can sense biomolecules, but all of these technologies required living cells to enter the wearable itself, as if the user were wearing a small aquarium. If the aquarium breaks, manipulated bugs can leak into it. It’s a wearer and no one likes the idea. ” He and his teammates began investigating whether wFDCF technology could solve this problem and systematically tested it on over 100 different fabrics.

After that, the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

Pivot from wearable to face mask

“We wanted to contribute to our global efforts to combat viruses and came up with the idea of ​​integrating wFDCF into our face mask to detect SARS-CoV-2. The entire project was in May 2020. Made under quarantine or strict social distance from the moon .. We worked hard, sometimes taking non-biological equipment home and manually assembling the device. This is what we do. It was clearly different from the normal lab infrastructure we’re used to, but everything we did confirmed that the sensor actually worked. The pandemic state of the world. ” Co-lead author Dr. Luis Sonksen is a postdoctoral fellow at the Wis Institute.

The team asked all resources available at the Wyss Institute to create COVID-19 detection face masks, such as a toe switch developed in the lab of core faculty member Peng Yin and a SHERLOCK sensor developed in the Collins lab. It was. The final product consists of three different lyophilization biological reactions that are sequentially activated by the release of water from the reservoir with the push of a button.

The first reaction cuts open the membrane of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to expose its RNA. The second reaction is an amplification step that makes multiple double-stranded copies of the spike-coding gene from viral RNA. The final reaction uses CRISPR-based SHERLOCK technology to detect spike gene fragments, thereby cleaving probe molecules into two smaller fragments and reporting via immunochromatographic strips. The availability of spike fragments available for cutting depends on whether the patient has SARS-CoV-2 during breathing. This difference is reflected in the change in the pattern of simple lines displayed in the readout part of the device, similar to a home pregnancy test.

The wFDCF face mask is the first SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test to achieve high accuracy comparable to the current gold standard RT-PCR test while operating perfectly at room temperature, requiring the heating or cooling of the instrument. Eliminate patient samples outside the lab.

“This study shows that our lyophilized, cell-free synthetic biology technology can be wearably extended to new diagnostic applications, including the development of face mask diagnostics. I am in our pandemic. We are particularly proud of how the team came together to create deployable solutions to address some of the world’s testing challenges, “said MIT Professor Termeer of Medical Engineering and Science. Dr. Collins said.

Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic

Face mask diagnostics are, in a sense, team icing and require overcoming many challenges to make the technology truly wearable, such as capturing droplets of liquid material in a flexible and unobtrusive device and preventing evaporation. had. Facemask diagnostics omit electronic components for ease of manufacture and low cost, but integrating more persistent elements into the system enables a variety of other applications.

Their paper shows that a network of fiber optic cables can be integrated into wFCDF technology to detect fluorescence produced by biological reactions, showing that target molecules can be detected accurately at a high level. This digital signal can be sent to a smartphone app, allowing the wearer to monitor exposure to vast numbers of substances.

“This technology will be incorporated into the lab coats of scientists dealing with dangerous goods and pathogens, scrubs of doctors and nurses, or the uniforms of first responders and military personnel who may be exposed to dangerous pathogens and toxins such as nerve agents. You can do it. ” Co-author of Nina Donghia, a staff scientist at the Wyss Institute.

The team is actively looking for manufacturing partners who are interested in enabling mass production. Face mask Diagnosis for use during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for detecting other biological and environmental hazards.

“The team’s ingenuity and dedication to creating useful tools for fighting deadly pandemics while working under unprecedented conditions is impressive in and of itself, but even more impressive are these. Wearable biosensors can be applied to a variety of health threats other than SARS-CoV-2, and we at the Wyss Institute are eager to work with commercial manufacturers to realize that potential. “Don Ingber, MD, Ph.D., founding director of the Wyss Institute. Says. Ingber is a professor of Judah Folkman Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and a professor of biotechnology at Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Applied Sciences.

