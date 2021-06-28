Studies claim that eating milk chocolate after waking up may help you lose weight





Studies show that starting and ending a day with something sweet and sweet, like milk chocolate, can actually help burn body fat. Published in the journal FASEB..

Getty Images Read again: Indian researchers have found a way to make chocolate healthier This is a study conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts and researchers at the University of Murcia in Spain. In this study, they provided 100 grams of milk chocolate to 19 postmenopausal women for 2 weeks, within 1 hour after waking up and within 1 hour before bedtime, and did not provide chocolate for the next 2 weeks. did. The chocolate contained 18.1 grams of cocoa in each serving. The chocolate chosen was also very surprising, as it seems to have the highest caloric content due to its sweet nature, as opposed to dark chocolate. Researchers confirmed that neither of the two intakes resulted in individual weight gain. Researchers said it was acting as an appetite suppressant instead. In fact, they say that morning milk chocolate also helped burn fat and lower blood sugar levels. This was due to the presence of flavonoids naturally found in cocoa, which increases fat oxidation. Marta Garaulet, a research author at the University of Murcia, explains: Our results show that chocolate has reduced free energy intake. This is consistent with the observed reduction in hunger, appetite, and desire for sweets shown in previous studies. Read again: Next time, I’ll eat a little more dark chocolate to keep it very stress-free.

Researchers said, “Women are less hungry when eating chocolate in the evening than in the morning, or when eating without chocolate, and sweeter when eating chocolate (morning or evening) than when eating without chocolate. I had little desire for it. “

iStock Read again: Eating cocoa helps a lot in losing weight, shows research Researchers also found that eating chocolate at night had less variation in sleep onset and more regular timing of sleep episodes than eating chocolate in the morning, based on sleep records. .. The survey is anxious to get a chocolate bar when visiting a supermarket today, but the survey was conducted on a very small set of specific individuals, so similar results were obtained at all ages. Note that further analysis is needed to see if it is obtained. Gender group.

