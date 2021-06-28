Health
It’s the tick season!Protect yourself from Lyme disease | Iadel Health System
It’s finally summer. It’s the perfect time to go outdoors and sunbathe. But the warm, summer weather is perfect for mites. Mites may appear small and insignificant, but a single bite can cause major problems.
As outdoor temperatures continue to rise, take advantage of opportunities to learn more about mites, the diseases they carry, and the major health consequences of these diseases.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease, affects about 35,000 people each year. In North Carolina alone, nearly 350 people had Lyme disease in 2019, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
“There are multiple types of ticks in the United States, many of which are common in the southeastern United States. In addition to Lyme disease, there are several other tick-borne diseases, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Therefore, ticks. It is important to be aware of exposure to tick bites and ticks, “said Joseph Mazzola, DO, MBA, and CPE, Vice President of Medicine for the Iredell Health System.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease is the most frequently reported vector infectious disease in the United States. In addition to mites, vectors can be mosquitoes and fleas that spread the disease.
Lyme disease infects humans from mites infected with the Lyme disease bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Fortunately, not all mites carry this bacterium.
According to the CDC, only two types of mites can be infected with Lime disease. That is, the black-footed tick called the deer tick in the eastern United States and the western black-footed tick in the western United States.
Black-footed mites have a reddish black body and can be very small, less than 2 millimeters. They may even resemble small freckles.
In general, mites must attach to your body for at least 36-48 hours before the infection begins to spread.
And just because you see black-footed ticks on your body doesn’t mean you have Lyme disease. Not all black-footed mites carry infectious bacteria.
How do I know if I have Lyme disease?
According to Mazzola, early symptoms of Lyme disease infection in humans may include a red ring-shaped rash. However, this rash is not found in all cases of Lyme disease. It usually occurs within 3 to 30 days of being bitten by an infectious tick.
Other early signs of Lyme disease can resemble flu-like symptoms.
- Joint pain.
- Swelling of the lymph nodes.
Additional symptoms of Lyme disease may occur weeks or months after being bitten by a tick. These include:
- Severe headache and stiff shoulders.
- Numbness and pain in the limbs.
- Paralysis of facial muscles, usually on one side of the face.
- Slow or irregular heartbeat.
- Arthritis with extreme joint pain and swelling.
- Pain on and off muscles, bones, joints and tendons.
- Short-term memory problems.
How can I prevent Lyme disease?
The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites. In North Carolina, cases of Lyme disease are most common in June, July, and August.
Mites usually live in wooded areas and areas with a lot of tall grass and shrubs. If you enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and gardening in the summer, it is important to take special precautions to protect yourself from mites.
“To prevent tick bites and infections, it’s important to use good insect repellents in outdoor areas where mites are known to live,” says Mazora. “When hiking or camping, working with clothing and gear is also a good option,” he added.
Wearing a hat, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt can also help protect your skin from tick bites.
After going outdoors, be sure to have your skin examined and showered within 2 hours of coming indoors. This allows you to wash away unattached mites.
Mites can be found on any part of the body, but most often in hard-to-see areas such as the armpits, groin, and scalp.
What if I have ticks?
Don’t panic if ticks come out little by little. The CDC recommends the following simple steps for proper removal.
- Grab the tick with the fine tweezers just beside the skin. Try to get as close as possible to the tick’s mouth.
- Pull the tick straight out with a slow and stable movement to avoid twisting or crushing it.
- After removal, clean the bite area and hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.
- Do not crush the ticks with your fingers. Live mites can be disposed of by placing them in alcohol, in sealed bags or containers, wrapping them tightly with tape, or flushing them down the toilet.
If you have symptoms of Lyme disease and are bitten by a tick, be sure to make an appointment with your GP. Deaths from Lyme disease are rare, but it is important to see a doctor to avoid permanent damage.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]