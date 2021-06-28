It’s the tick season!Protect yourself from Lyme disease | Iadel Health System

It’s finally summer. It’s the perfect time to go outdoors and sunbathe. But the warm, summer weather is perfect for mites. Mites may appear small and insignificant, but a single bite can cause major problems.

As outdoor temperatures continue to rise, take advantage of opportunities to learn more about mites, the diseases they carry, and the major health consequences of these diseases.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease, affects about 35,000 people each year. In North Carolina alone, nearly 350 people had Lyme disease in 2019, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

“There are multiple types of ticks in the United States, many of which are common in the southeastern United States. In addition to Lyme disease, there are several other tick-borne diseases, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Therefore, ticks. It is important to be aware of exposure to tick bites and ticks, “said Joseph Mazzola, DO, MBA, and CPE, Vice President of Medicine for the Iredell Health System.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is the most frequently reported vector infectious disease in the United States. In addition to mites, vectors can be mosquitoes and fleas that spread the disease.

Lyme disease infects humans from mites infected with the Lyme disease bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Fortunately, not all mites carry this bacterium.

According to the CDC, only two types of mites can be infected with Lime disease. That is, the black-footed tick called the deer tick in the eastern United States and the western black-footed tick in the western United States.

Black-footed mites have a reddish black body and can be very small, less than 2 millimeters. They may even resemble small freckles.

In general, mites must attach to your body for at least 36-48 hours before the infection begins to spread.

And just because you see black-footed ticks on your body doesn’t mean you have Lyme disease. Not all black-footed mites carry infectious bacteria.

How do I know if I have Lyme disease?

According to Mazzola, early symptoms of Lyme disease infection in humans may include a red ring-shaped rash. However, this rash is not found in all cases of Lyme disease. It usually occurs within 3 to 30 days of being bitten by an infectious tick.

Other early signs of Lyme disease can resemble flu-like symptoms.

Joint pain.

Swelling of the lymph nodes.

Additional symptoms of Lyme disease may occur weeks or months after being bitten by a tick. These include:

Severe headache and stiff shoulders.

Numbness and pain in the limbs.

Paralysis of facial muscles, usually on one side of the face.

Slow or irregular heartbeat.

Arthritis with extreme joint pain and swelling.

Pain on and off muscles, bones, joints and tendons.

Short-term memory problems.

How can I prevent Lyme disease?

The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites. In North Carolina, cases of Lyme disease are most common in June, July, and August.

Mites usually live in wooded areas and areas with a lot of tall grass and shrubs. If you enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and gardening in the summer, it is important to take special precautions to protect yourself from mites.

“To prevent tick bites and infections, it’s important to use good insect repellents in outdoor areas where mites are known to live,” says Mazora. “When hiking or camping, working with clothing and gear is also a good option,” he added.

Wearing a hat, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt can also help protect your skin from tick bites.

After going outdoors, be sure to have your skin examined and showered within 2 hours of coming indoors. This allows you to wash away unattached mites.

Mites can be found on any part of the body, but most often in hard-to-see areas such as the armpits, groin, and scalp.

What if I have ticks?

Don’t panic if ticks come out little by little. The CDC recommends the following simple steps for proper removal.

Grab the tick with the fine tweezers just beside the skin. Try to get as close as possible to the tick’s mouth. Pull the tick straight out with a slow and stable movement to avoid twisting or crushing it. After removal, clean the bite area and hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Do not crush the ticks with your fingers. Live mites can be disposed of by placing them in alcohol, in sealed bags or containers, wrapping them tightly with tape, or flushing them down the toilet.

If you have symptoms of Lyme disease and are bitten by a tick, be sure to make an appointment with your GP. Deaths from Lyme disease are rare, but it is important to see a doctor to avoid permanent damage.