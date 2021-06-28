Protect yourself from tick bites / Lyme disease





The tick season is in full swing in northwestern Ontario. Infectious disease expert Jason Tetro of “Germ Guy” promises a busy season for a warm winter. “This has been a long-standing trend, and I think we’ve actually seen tick sightings and catches increase almost exponentially in the last few years, so we’re all there for that. You really need to prepare. “ Tetro adds black feet or deer ticks cause Lyme disease, and Dryden, Kenora, and even the Rainy River area are considered high-risk areas. He says everyone in our area should be vigilant. “Catch it, put it in a bag or something along those lines, and call the Northwest Health Unit. They tell you where it doesn’t matter where you find it. Maybe, and as a result, you may just want to dispose of it. “ However, Tetro says health units are likely to collect mites to investigate potential infections. Tetro has some tips to keep you safe this summer. -Wear brightly colored clothes to help find mites.

-Wear long-sleeved shirts, long trousers tucked into socks, and shoes with closed toes.

-Use insect repellents containing DEET or Icaridin. It is effective and safe to apply according to the instructions on the label.

-Stay on the marked trail.

-Check yourself, your child, and your pet after going outdoors and getting rid of mites immediately, and wash your clothes after outdoor activities. For more information on Jason Tetro, please visit the audio link below.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1956/files/2021/06/jasontetroweb.mp3

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos