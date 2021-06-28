COVID-19VAERS Death Report Not Validated

Claim: The “death” of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 20 times that of past vaccines

The system that public health authorities use to track the side effects of vaccines once again It is used to disseminate false information about the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccine Adverse Report System (VAERS) It has been cited by some as evidence that the three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are potentially dangerous. Perhaps most notably, Fox News host Tucker Carlson featured the number of deaths reported to VAERS. May 5th segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.“”

“From late December to (April), it seems that a total of 3,362 people died after receiving the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson said on the show.

Recently, the number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccine was published in an article published by the conservative website enVolve... May 14th storyUnsigned, quotes Carlson’s figure and states in its headline that “the number of deaths from the COVID vaccine is greater than the sum of all vaccines in the last 20 years.”

According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, more than 1,600 Facebook users share this work.

However, this article is based on falsehood.

The deaths reported to VAERS are not “deaths”. The database contains all serious adverse events after vaccination against COVID-19, whether or not the vaccine is the cause. After COVID-19 vaccination, VAERS reported more deaths than other vaccines, but experts told USA TODAY that the vaccine was not fatal.Vaccine opponents Incorrectly quoted A database that spans decades.

“Statements suggesting that death after vaccination is equivalent to death caused by vaccination are scientifically inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible.” Dr. Shimabukuro Tom, The Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization and Safety Department told USA Today by email. “Vaccines are one of the tools that help the United States return to normal life. Vaccines save lives. The CDC recommends that all qualified people be vaccinated.”

USA TODAY asked enVolve for comment.

VAERS, description

In 1990, the Food and Drug Administration created VAERS.The goal was to set “National early warning system To detect possible safety issues with US-approved vaccines. “

VAERS relies on healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and vaccine recipients to submit reports of adverse events after vaccination. Not all events reported to the VAERS are verifiably linked to the vaccine, as is the case with the CDC, so these events are not called “symptoms” or “side effects.” Say on that website..

These reports are relatively rare with FDA-approved vaccines. Between 2000 and 2020, VAERS received 1,005 reports of post-vaccination deaths, according to a USA TODAY analysis. VAERS data..

This is not the case for the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA through an emergency use authorization.

Since the start of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, VAERS has received more than 5,200 reports of post-vaccination mortality. It may sound like a big number, but since not all VAERS data have been scrutinized, these reports do not prove a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death. As USA TODAY reported earlier..

So why are there discrepancies in death reports?

COVID-19 vaccine has broader reporting requirements

One of the reasons for the bloated death reports after COVID-19 vaccination is that healthcare providers need to report all serious adverse events, whether or not they think they are related to shots. There is.

“Healthcare providers’ reporting requirements (for the COVID-19 vaccine) are much broader than for other vaccines,” Shimabukuro told USA TODAY.

After someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare provider is required by law to report all serious health adverse events, even if they do not believe the vaccine caused the event. .. These events include death, hospitalization, or serious cases of COVID-19. The reporting protocol is due to the fact that the FDA has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirements are different for influenza vaccines and other vaccines such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. According to Shimabukuro, providers are not required to report deaths or other adverse events with FDA-approved vaccines unless they are compatible. Specific criteria Of reportable events.

Possibility of reporting bias for COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone can submit a post-vaccination adverse event to VAERS. Experts say it can lead to reporting bias.

“Anyone can report data to the system, including vaccine manufacturers, clinical donors, parents and patients. Anyone.” Lili ChaoA research associate professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health told USA Today. “As long as an event occurs after vaccination, the CDC recommends recording it.”

According to Zhao, this makes the system vulnerable to reporting bias. Because the COVID-19 vaccine is receiving more attention from the media and the general public, people are more likely to report events to VAERS than other vaccines.

In other words, the unique situation around the pandemic means comparing the VAERS report on COVID-19 with reports from previous vaccines (as does the Facebook post).

And just because an adverse event is listed in the VAERS database does not mean that the vaccine is the cause.

“Maybe the patient had diabetes, or (they) had late-stage cancer. They were vaccinated and probably two months later the patient died. I will do it, “said Mr. Zhao. “It wasn’t due to the vaccine, but it happened after the vaccination, so it’s okay to report it,” he said.

Not “dead”

EnVolve claimed that the coronavirus vaccine has killed more people than any other vaccine in the last two decades. But that’s wrong — the COVID-19 vaccine is not clearly associated with death.

“VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine has caused a reported adverse event. Some reported adverse events are caused by vaccination, but they occur by accident. It may have happened by accident, not by accident, “says Shimabukuro.

Currently, over 300 million COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the United States. This is a huge vaccination group where all kinds of illnesses and deaths occur naturally. If someone dies or develops certain symptoms after vaccination, these two events are not necessarily related.

COVID-19 vaccine has broader reporting requirements, but reporting adverse eventsWill be investigated Like any other vaccine. This means that following the report, VAERS staff and the CDC’s Immunization Safety Agency will examine medical records such as autopsy and hospital records.

Public health authorities investigate Adverse event report submitted to VAERS. The CDC’s Department of Immunization and Safety examines medical records, such as autopsy and hospital records, to determine if the report is reliable.

With this protocol, CDC and VAERS will receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Link to A rare type of blood clot that killed three people. In addition to these deaths, Shimabukuro said, “CDC has detected abnormal or unexpected patterns of post-immunization death that indicate that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing or contributing to death. I haven’t. ”

Our rating: False

According to our research, the claim that the “death” of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 20 times that of past vaccines is false. The number of deaths reported to VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccine exceeds that reported for previous vaccines, but experts have not confirmed that these reports are causal. The system is vulnerable to reporting bias because anyone can submit adverse events to VAERS. Healthcare providers should report adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. I don’t think the vaccine caused the event.

