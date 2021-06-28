Health
COVID-19VAERS Death Report Not Validated
Claim: The “death” of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 20 times that of past vaccines
The system that public health authorities use to track the side effects of vaccines once again It is used to disseminate false information about the safety of coronavirus vaccines.
Vaccine Adverse Report System (VAERS) It has been cited by some as evidence that the three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are potentially dangerous. Perhaps most notably, Fox News host Tucker Carlson featured the number of deaths reported to VAERS. May 5th segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.“”
“From late December to (April), it seems that a total of 3,362 people died after receiving the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson said on the show.
Recently, the number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccine was published in an article published by the conservative website enVolve... May 14th storyUnsigned, quotes Carlson’s figure and states in its headline that “the number of deaths from the COVID vaccine is greater than the sum of all vaccines in the last 20 years.”
According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, more than 1,600 Facebook users share this work.
However, this article is based on falsehood.
Fact check:COVID-19 vaccine does not produce dangerous toxins
The deaths reported to VAERS are not “deaths”. The database contains all serious adverse events after vaccination against COVID-19, whether or not the vaccine is the cause. After COVID-19 vaccination, VAERS reported more deaths than other vaccines, but experts told USA TODAY that the vaccine was not fatal.Vaccine opponents Incorrectly quoted A database that spans decades.
“Statements suggesting that death after vaccination is equivalent to death caused by vaccination are scientifically inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible.” Dr. Shimabukuro Tom, The Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization and Safety Department told USA Today by email. “Vaccines are one of the tools that help the United States return to normal life. Vaccines save lives. The CDC recommends that all qualified people be vaccinated.”
USA TODAY asked enVolve for comment.
VAERS, description
In 1990, the Food and Drug Administration created VAERS.The goal was to set “National early warning system To detect possible safety issues with US-approved vaccines. “
VAERS relies on healthcare providers, vaccine manufacturers, and vaccine recipients to submit reports of adverse events after vaccination. Not all events reported to the VAERS are verifiably linked to the vaccine, as is the case with the CDC, so these events are not called “symptoms” or “side effects.” Say on that website..
These reports are relatively rare with FDA-approved vaccines. Between 2000 and 2020, VAERS received 1,005 reports of post-vaccination deaths, according to a USA TODAY analysis. VAERS data..
This is not the case for the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA through an emergency use authorization.
Since the start of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, VAERS has received more than 5,200 reports of post-vaccination mortality. It may sound like a big number, but since not all VAERS data have been scrutinized, these reports do not prove a causal link between COVID-19 vaccination and death. As USA TODAY reported earlier..
So why are there discrepancies in death reports?
COVID-19 vaccine has broader reporting requirements
One of the reasons for the bloated death reports after COVID-19 vaccination is that healthcare providers need to report all serious adverse events, whether or not they think they are related to shots. There is.
“Healthcare providers’ reporting requirements (for the COVID-19 vaccine) are much broader than for other vaccines,” Shimabukuro told USA TODAY.
After someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare provider is required by law to report all serious health adverse events, even if they do not believe the vaccine caused the event. .. These events include death, hospitalization, or serious cases of COVID-19. The reporting protocol is due to the fact that the FDA has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The requirements are different for influenza vaccines and other vaccines such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. According to Shimabukuro, providers are not required to report deaths or other adverse events with FDA-approved vaccines unless they are compatible. Specific criteria Of reportable events.
Possibility of reporting bias for COVID-19 vaccine
Anyone can submit a post-vaccination adverse event to VAERS. Experts say it can lead to reporting bias.
“Anyone can report data to the system, including vaccine manufacturers, clinical donors, parents and patients. Anyone.” Lili ChaoA research associate professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health told USA Today. “As long as an event occurs after vaccination, the CDC recommends recording it.”
According to Zhao, this makes the system vulnerable to reporting bias. Because the COVID-19 vaccine is receiving more attention from the media and the general public, people are more likely to report events to VAERS than other vaccines.
In other words, the unique situation around the pandemic means comparing the VAERS report on COVID-19 with reports from previous vaccines (as does the Facebook post).
Fact check:CDC data on vaccine side effects cannot identify the cause
And just because an adverse event is listed in the VAERS database does not mean that the vaccine is the cause.
“Maybe the patient had diabetes, or (they) had late-stage cancer. They were vaccinated and probably two months later the patient died. I will do it, “said Mr. Zhao. “It wasn’t due to the vaccine, but it happened after the vaccination, so it’s okay to report it,” he said.
Not “dead”
EnVolve claimed that the coronavirus vaccine has killed more people than any other vaccine in the last two decades. But that’s wrong — the COVID-19 vaccine is not clearly associated with death.
“VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine has caused a reported adverse event. Some reported adverse events are caused by vaccination, but they occur by accident. It may have happened by accident, not by accident, “says Shimabukuro.
Currently, over 300 million COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the United States. This is a huge vaccination group where all kinds of illnesses and deaths occur naturally. If someone dies or develops certain symptoms after vaccination, these two events are not necessarily related.
COVID-19 vaccine has broader reporting requirements, but reporting adverse eventsWill be investigated Like any other vaccine. This means that following the report, VAERS staff and the CDC’s Immunization Safety Agency will examine medical records such as autopsy and hospital records.
Public health authorities investigate Adverse event report submitted to VAERS. The CDC’s Department of Immunization and Safety examines medical records, such as autopsy and hospital records, to determine if the report is reliable.
With this protocol, CDC and VAERS will receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Link to A rare type of blood clot that killed three people. In addition to these deaths, Shimabukuro said, “CDC has detected abnormal or unexpected patterns of post-immunization death that indicate that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing or contributing to death. I haven’t. ”
Our rating: False
According to our research, the claim that the “death” of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 20 times that of past vaccines is false. The number of deaths reported to VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccine exceeds that reported for previous vaccines, but experts have not confirmed that these reports are causal. The system is vulnerable to reporting bias because anyone can submit adverse events to VAERS. Healthcare providers should report adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. I don’t think the vaccine caused the event.
Our Fact Check Source:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated June 11, 2021 Selected adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accessed on June 7 COVID data tracker
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated May 14 Vaccine adverse event reporting system
- Fox News, May 5th Tucker Carlson tonight
- Fox News, May 6th Tucker Carlson: How many Americans have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
- PolitiFact, May 3rd The Federal VAERS database is an important tool for researchers, but it is a breeding ground for false information.
- Lili Chao, June 8th, telephone interview with USA TODAY
- Dr. Shimabukuro Tom, June 10th, Email Interview with USA TODAY
- USA TODAY, April 8th Fact check: CDC data on vaccine side effects cannot identify the cause
- USA TODAY, April 30 Fact Check: COVID-19 vaccine does not cause death and does not kill the world’s population
- Vaccine adverse event reporting system accessed on June 7 Deaths from 2000 to 2020
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, March 21, 2017, VAERS table of reportable events after vaccination
- Vaccine adverse event reporting system accessed on June 11 Frequently Asked Questions
- Vaccine adverse event reporting system accessed on June 11 About VAERS
- Engagement, May 14th The CDC quietly admits that the number of deaths from the COVID vaccine is higher than all vaccines combined in the last 20 years.
- USA TODAY, April 23, Used to suspend and resume the US Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine released by the FDA
Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do itSubscribe here for print, ad-free apps, or replicas of your electronic newspaper.
Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/06/28/fact-check-covid-19-vaers-death-reports-not-verified/7587577002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]