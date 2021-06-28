Wyss Institute is developing a face mask to detect COVID – Harvard Gazette





Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic Face mask diagnostics are, in a sense, team icing and require overcoming many challenges to make the technology truly wearable, such as capturing droplets of liquid material in a flexible and unobtrusive device and preventing evaporation. had. Facemask diagnostics omit electronic components for ease of manufacture and low cost, but integrating more persistent elements into the system enables a variety of other applications. Their paper shows that a network of fiber optic cables can be integrated into wFCDF technology to detect fluorescence produced by biological reactions, showing that target molecules can be detected accurately at a high level. This digital signal can be sent to a smartphone app, allowing the wearer to monitor exposure to vast numbers of substances. “This technology will be incorporated into the lab coats of scientists dealing with dangerous goods and pathogens, scrubs of doctors and nurses, or the uniforms of first responders and military personnel who may be exposed to dangerous pathogens and toxins such as nerve agents. You can do it. “Co-author Nina Don Here, Staff Scientist at Wyss Institute. The team is actively looking for manufacturing partners who are interested in enabling mass production of face mask diagnostics for use during the COVID-19 pandemic and detecting other biological and environmental hazards. “The team’s ingenuity and dedication to creating useful tools for fighting deadly pandemics while working under unprecedented conditions is impressive in and of itself, but even more impressive are these. Wearable biosensors can be applied to a variety of health threats other than SARS-CoV-2, and the Wyss Institute wants to work with commercial manufacturers to realize that potential. ” Don Ingbar, Founding Director of Wyss Institute. Ingber is a professor of Judah Folkman Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and a professor of biotechnology at Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Applied Sciences. Additional authors of this article include Nicolaas M. Angenent-Mari and Helena de Puig from the Wyss Institute and MIT. Ally Fan, a former member of Wis and MIT, currently in Ampils. Wyss Institute Rose Lee, Shimyn Slomovic, Geoffrey Lansberry, Hani Sallum, Evan Zhao, James Niemi. And Tommaso Galbersanini from Dreamlux. This study was supported by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency through the J & J Lab Coat of the Future under grants HDTRA1-14-1-0006, Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University, Johnson & Johnson. It was. QuickFire Challenge Award, CONACyT Grant 342369/408970, and MIT-692TATA Center Fellowship 2748460.

