Juul pays $ 40 million in North Carolina proceedings over vaping harm to teens







Juul, a leading US e-cigarette maker, has agreed to pay $ 40 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that North Carolina deliberately engrossed dozens of teenagers in nicotine. North Carolina Prosecutor Josh Stein, who sued the company two years ago, announced a settlement on Monday. The company did not accept any liability or misconduct in the settlement, New York Times report. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have filed similar proceedings that have not yet been finalized. “For years, Juul has been targeting highly addictive young people, including teens. Electronic CigaretteIn a statement, Stein said, “It lit a spark and fueled the e-cigarette epidemic among our children. high school In North Carolina. ” Stein’s complaint accused Juul of targeting young people to use the product through its design, marketing schemes and marketing. The state also alleged that it violated North Carolina’s unfair and deceptive trading practices by misrepresenting the strength and danger of nicotine in its products. Times report. Under the contract, Juul products will only be sold behind the counters in stores in North Carolina. Online sales require a third party age verification. You will also need to send a “mystery shopper” to 1,000 stores each year to make sure they are not sold to minors. Also, the company that was featured Young people Ads can no longer portray models under the age of 35 in ads or post ads near schools. Juul spokesman Joshua Raffel said in a statement: the company Relationships with stakeholders to continue fighting the use of minors and promote opportunities for harm reduction for adult smokers. ” The accusations were similar in all proceedings. That said, Juul knew or should have known that teens would be addicted to nicotine-rich pods. In some cases, lung damage and mood disorders were reported. E-cigarettes and other vapor-breathing products have been touted as less harmful than traditional cigarettes and perhaps a safer alternative for those trying to quit flammable cigarettes. However, Juul was popular with non-smokers and was exposed to nicotine. Among other things, nicotine is associated with developing brain damage. In addition to the proceedings, the US Food and Drug Administration must determine by early September whether Juul’s products and other new tobacco products are “appropriate for public health protection.” If deemed inappropriate, the FDA may outlaw them. “The settlement of the proceedings against Juul in North Carolina, announced today, says Juul’s responsibility for causing the spread of e-cigarette use and addiction among young people in the United States and will continue to sell products that endanger children. We emphasize the FDA’s responsibility to reject Juul’s application, “said Matthew Myers, president of the campaign for non-smokers. “This reconciliation highlights Juul’s flavored products, including menthol-flavored products, and the role their high-nicotine products have played in creating and maintaining the youth e-cigarette epidemic.” North Carolina sues e-cigarette maker JUUL For more information:

Find out more about the health effects of vaping at American Lung Association.

