High insurance deductions can prevent people from seeking emergency medical care for chest pain





High-deduction health insurance and low-income people are less likely to go to the emergency room when they experience chest pain, and are less likely to be hospitalized if they do, according to a new study.

It can have dangerous consequences. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, found that low-income people were more likely to have a heart attack when they were later admitted to the hospital.

“People with higher deductions delay treatment and get sick when they appear in the emergency room because of chest pain,” lead research author Dr. Shih-Chuan Chou said in a news release. Chou is an Emergency Care Physician in the Emergency Care Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“Cost is a real factor in patient outcomes,” he said.

Chest pain, also known as angina, can feel like pressure or pressure on the chest. This is one of the most common reasons for visiting an emergency room and can indicate an underlying heart problem. Often a sign of an early warning of a heart attack. Angina usually occurs because the heart muscle does not get enough oxygen-rich blood. It can also cause discomfort in the shoulders, arms, neck, chin, back and stomach, or feel like indigestion. Every year, up to 7 million people seek emergency medical care for chest pain. However, studies show that people who pay their own medical costs and have little money to cover them are often reluctant to do so. More people are at risk as employers continue to shift workers to high-deduction plans. As of last year, more than half of US employees had high-deduction health insurance, according to a national Employer Health Benefits Survey. “The shift of high medical costs from insurers and employers to patients is a trend across the United States,” Chow said. “When low-income people switch to high-deduction plans, they are financially disproportionate and their health is affected as well.” In a new study, researchers found health data for people with insurance plans with annual deductions of $ 500 or less, including those whose employers moved from low-deduction plans to high-value plans, for more than $ 1,000. Compared with people. Among those who switched from the low-deduction plan to the high-deduction plan, visits to the emergency room due to chest pain decreased by 4%. Visits to the emergency room, which led to hospitalization for chest pain, decreased by 11% in this group. When later admitted, those with low incomes and high deduction plans were nearly one-third more likely to have a heart attack. “Clinicians should consider actively including costs in discussions with patients and sharing of decisions,” said Chou. “Insurers and employers need to consider how to manage plans that will be eligible for high deductions in the future, especially given the impact on employee health.” If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected] Copyrighted by American Heart Association, Inc. Owned or owned by, and all rights reserved. Free permission to link, quote, excerpt, or reprint these stories in any media for personal, media outlet, and non-profit educational and awareness efforts, unless the text has been modified. Granted without the need for additional requests. And the proper attribution is made in the American Heart Association news. Other uses, including educational products or services sold for commercial purposes, must comply with the American Heart Association’s copyright licensing guidelines. Please see the full terms of use. These stories may not be used to promote or endorse commercial products or services. Healthcare Disclaimer: This site and its services do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment practices. Always consult your healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment, including your specific medical needs. If you have or suspect a medical problem or condition, contact a qualified medical professional immediately. If you are in the United States and are receiving emergency medical care, call 911 or seek emergency medical care immediately.

