People living with HIV / AIDS are at significantly higher risk of suicide





Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain

People with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) (about 38 million people worldwide) commit suicide with suicidal ideation, according to a new study by researchers at Penn State Medical College. The general public who can die. Despite significant medical advances related to HIV treatment and quality of life for patients, researchers are at high risk of suicide in these patients and healthcare providers should prioritize mental health screening in this population. Said that. According to the World Health Organization, about 800,000 people worldwide die from suicide each year.Among the members of the general population who have Suicidal ideation, 1 in 3 attempts suicide attempt. Of 286 Suicide attempt, One will die. The results of a medical school study suggest that for every two people living with HIV / AIDS who have suicidal ideation, one person will attempt suicide. Of the 13 suicide attempts in this population, one will die. Researchers have analyzed data from more than 185,000 adults living with HIV / AIDS worldwide. Risk factor And the incidence of suicide attempts and suicide completions in this population. Not only are they suicidal, they found that people living with HIV / AIDS are 100 times more likely to die of suicide than the general public. “There is an urgent need to prioritize mental health screening and care in all HIV testing and treatment settings,” said Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, a researcher and doctoral student in epidemiology. “The risk of suicide should be assessed in all HIV patients, especially those with newly diagnosed or advanced illness.” Studies show that people infected with HIV / AIDS in North America are 50 times more likely to commit suicide than people living in Europe. Similarly, North America, South America and Australia have the highest suicide attempts for people living with HIV / AIDS. Researchers have also found that both newly diagnosed individuals and individuals with advanced AIDS are at increased risk of suicide. Researchers have noted several factors that may contribute to the increased risk of suicide in people living with HIV / AIDS, including progressive disease, neurological changes, and social stigma. On the other hand, the data in this study show that patients receiving antiretroviral therapy are less likely to commit suicide. The researchers said the study underscores the importance of mental health screening and intervention for people living with HIV / AIDS. Stroke survivors may be at increased risk of suicide For more information:

Matt Pelton et al, Suicidal Ideation, Attempted Suicide, Suicidal Death Rate and Risk Factors in HIV Patients: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, General psychiatry (2021). Matt Pelton et al, Suicidal Ideation, Attempted Suicide, Suicidal Death Rate and Risk Factors in HIV Patients: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,(2021). DOI: 10.1136 / gpsych-2020-100247 Provided by

Pennsylvania State University





Citation: People living with HIV / AIDS are at greater risk of suicide obtained on June 28, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-people-hivaids-significantly-higher-suicide.html It has become higher (June 28, 2021).

