HF associated with increased risk of head and neck cancer, lung cancer

Source: Luedde M, et al. Heart failure and comorbidities. Place of presentation: World Conference on Heart Failure 2021 and Acute Heart Failure; June 29-July 1, 2021 (Virtual Conference). Disclosure: The author has not reported any relevant financial disclosure.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Patients with HF were at increased risk of various cancer diagnoses compared to patients without HF, especially head and neck and respiratory cancers. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology in 2021 and at the World Conference on Acute Heart Failure. ESC heart failure.. Source: Adobe Stock

“Our results make it possible to speculate that there may be a causal link between heart failure and an increased incidence of cancer. Factors secreted by heart failure may stimulate tumor growth. This is biologically plausible because there is evidence that there is. ” mark Ruede, MD, He said in a press release from the joint practice of cardiology with the University of Kiel Albrecht in Bremerhaven, Germany. “This is an observational study and the results do not prove that heart failure causes cancer. However, the findings suggest that patients with heart failure may benefit. Cancer prevention measures.. “ For this analysis, researchers were individually matched by gender, age, diabetes, obesity, and frequency of annual visits, with 100,124 patients with HF and 100,124 without HF in 1,274 general practice in Germany. Included patients. Using data from the Disease Analyzer database from 2000 to 2018, researchers evaluated the association between HF and the incidence of various cancers during a 10-year follow-up period. Diagnosis of HF and subsequent cancer During the observation period, 25.7% of HF patients (28.6% of women; 23.2% of men) were diagnosed with cancer and 16.2% of patients without HF were diagnosed with cancer (18.8% of women; 13.8% of men). log-rank P <.001). According to this study, patients with HF had an increased risk of cancer compared to patients without HF (HR = 1.76; 95% CI, 1.71-1.81; P <.001; Female HR = 1.85; 95% CI, 1.77-1.92; P <.001; Male HR = 1.69; 95% CI, 1.63-1.76; P <.001). The strongest association between cancer and HF was between lip, oral and pharyngeal cancers (HF HR vs. no HF = 2.1; 95% CI, 1.66-2.17; P <.001), followed by respiratory cancer (HR = 1.91; 95% CI, 1.74-2.1; P <.001) and female genital cancer (HR = 1.86; 95% CI, 1.56-2.17; P <.001). “The particularly high incidence of oropharyngeal cancer in patients with heart failure suggests that common extrinsic risk factors such as nicotine can trigger comorbidities,” the researchers said at the same time. I am writing in a publication. “In this regard, one limiting factor in our research is that our database does not provide it. Data on nicotine use Or alcohol consumption. In addition to these external risk factors, common cancer and cardiovascular disease share common risk factors such as obesity and diabetes. Our data is tailored to these risk factors, and these factors alone cannot explain the very important consequences. “ Diagnosis of other cancers Diagnosis of other cancers associated with HF includes: Skin tumor (HR = 1.83; 95% CI, 1.72-1.94; P <.001);

Cancer of the lymphatic system and hematopoietic tissue (HR = 1.77; 95% CI, 1.63-1.91; P <.001);

Cancer of the gastrointestinal tract (HR = 1.75; 95% CI, 1.64-1.87; P <.001);

Breast cancer (HR = 1.67; 95% CI, 1.52-1.84; P <.001);

Urological cancer (HR = 1.64; 95% CI, 1.48-1.81; P <.001); And

"It is common practice for cancer patients who have been given drugs that damage the heart to monitor heart failure," Luedde said in a release. "Conversely, there is accumulating evidence that patients with heart failure may benefit from intensive monitoring of cancer development, for example through screening. The incidence of both diseases is high, Given the impact on the lives of affected people, these patients deserve the utmost collaboration between cardiologists and oncologists. "

