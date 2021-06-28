Health
Indian doctors warn of rare coronavirus-related inflammatory diseases in children
Parents, though rare Potentially lethal inflammation State after a few weeks Coronavirus Infectious diseases, Indian doctors say.
Children facing the asymptomatic course of COVID-19 are at risk of being linked to Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) approximately 4-6 weeks after infection. In India, it has been reported that he was admitted to a hospital, had low blood pressure, was out of breath, and was positive for COVID-19 antibody, indicating a past infection.
“I’m worried about this condition. We just don’t know how serious this problem is. I’m worried that there isn’t yet data on the burden of this disease in India,” said Dr. Kasturba Hospital Medical Supervisor. SP Kalantri, said, hit BBC..
Half of children with MIS-C associated with coronavirus show neurological symptoms, study results
The true victims of India’s MIS-C cases are unknown as the country is away from the deadly second wave of breakthroughs in the healthcare system. The first wave caused at least 2,000 MIS-Cs. News18 reported, Citing data from the Indian Pediatric Intensive Care Chapter.
Dr. Aarti Kinikar, a pediatrician working in Pune, Maharashtra, western India, has told the BBC about 30 such cases since April, 13 of which remain hospitalized. Most suffer from heart inflammation and myocarditis.
“There are too many after the second wave,” Kinical said.
Rare COVID-19-related syndromes in children that can occur in adults, case report notes
By the way, as of May 3, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thirty-five deaths and 3,742 cases of MIS-C have been reported, half of which were children aged 5 to 13 years. Pain, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, low blood pressure, neck pain, rash, vomiting. Symptoms that encourage urgent emergency treatment include dyspnea, persistent chest pain and pressure, new confusion, difficulty getting up or getting up, skin color, pale, gray, or blue skin, lips, nail bed, etc. there is.
