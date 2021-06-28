Health
Twin problems: viral mutations, vaccine hesitation
Images used for illustration purposes only.
COVID-19 is actually running the course because it mutates almost four times, the fourth, and the Delta variant further forms as Delta plus, raising concerns about the small number of vaccines developed. It doesn’t seem to be. Mutations can be processed in a year. Doctors and scientists find it difficult to stay ahead of the curve.
Sequencing of new strains of COVID-19 virus must be performed rapidly to determine the structure of the mutants and must be tested against the vaccine to ensure that the vaccine can effectively eliminate them. There is a requirement that it must be.
Currently, the guarantee from vaccine researchers and experts is that the vaccine we currently have has fought a mutated COVID. People infected after two vaccinations are not toxic to the virus, do not need to be hospitalized, do not need to be placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilator, and the vaccine almost kills them. I found it to be protected. There is no doubt that as we progress, we will need to fine-tune the vaccine to fight new mutations, and researchers are at their feet as it was.
But there is a bigger problem at hand. Even if vaccines are at hand, many countries in the world, and many of the countries that are grouped as developed, face the social challenge of hesitating vaccines.
From the United States to Russia to Japan, the supply of abundant COVID vaccines has been lazy as people avoid the simple things that protect them and those around them. Despite the approaching deadline for the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese officials are confused that people are not willing to get vaccinated in time for the Olympics.
In Russia, in both Moscow and distant states, authorities find it difficult to convince people to be vaccinated. The numbers are growing slowly, and there is a perception that persuading people on this issue is not an easy task.
In the United States, evidence has emerged that 99% of people who have recently died are unvaccinated. However, resistance to vaccination has not diminished.
What is called vaccine hesitation is a sociological challenge. And that may be due to ignorance. Robert Pilsig of his cult book “The Art of Zen and Motorcycle Maintenance” in the 1970s states that we are completely ignorant of science, even though we live in a scientific civilization, and of science by ignorance. I observed that there was a fear.
People don’t seem to understand how vaccines help protect people from viruses. Perhaps no one has had a hard time explaining to people how the vaccine works.
Scientists unknowingly behave like old shamans and tell people to take medicine. Then they will be cured. People generally seem to believe in shamans, even if they are wrong, but they don’t want to entertain scientists who speak like shamans. This is certainly the biggest challenge. To convince people that vaccines are good for them. Difficult thoughts are needed to find a way to communicate with people in a way that they understand and are confident about the goodness that vaccines bring.
It is true that scientists are not always good communicators. We need someone who is well-communicated and able to convey scientific information. Science communication has been ignored. It’s time to close the hole.
2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/opinion/2021/06/28/twin-problems-virus-mutations-vaccine-hesitancy
