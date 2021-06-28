The aging rate is fixed, but it may not have to be for humans

No matter how hard you try, it can be difficult to delay aging, as suggested by a depressing new study.

The aging rate of various primate species, including humans, is primarily determined by biological factors rather than environmental factors.

In addition, the rate of aging is almost consistent within the primate group.

Researchers have determined that for each primate population, “the rate of aging looks about the same within that group,” said a professor of biology and population studies at Stanford University and a review of the study. It was. He said he helped, but wasn’t involved in any other way. It. “It’s a very important discovery.”

Still, one day, he said, drugs may allow humans to delay biological aging.

Today, humans are living longer than we have ever been. The world since 1950 Average life The oldest humans have lived for more than 115 years, and today they have increased by nearly 30 years from the age of 45 to 1972. According to a 2018 study published in the journal, researchers studying aging are increasingly looking to determine how far this upward trend can go. And whether there is a limit to human life.I came to the opposite conclusion Science .. Life extension research is also booming, with Google-backed companies such as Calico investing billions of dollars in research to extend human life. But so far, all of that research has focused solely on human mortality data.

“In general, people haven’t been very successful in finding what can be said to be true across species,” Tuljapurkar told Live Science.

In contrast, the new study focused on the aging of multiple species. An international team of 40 researchers investigated mortality data from 39 populations of 7 genera of primates. This includes some great species. Apes And Monkey , Two Lemur Species and humans. Animal data were obtained from both wildlife studies and zoos.Seven sources of human data came from Human mortality database Other historical archives covering a wide range from England from 1600 to 1725 to Ukraine in 1933. Two are from a relatively recent study of hunter-gatherer groups. All human data was intended to represent a “natural” environment unaffected by recent public health advances.

First, researchers examined two measures: life expectancy and equality of life expectancy, and the “shape” of the mortality curve for life expectancy. They found that there was a constant ratio between the two measurements of each genus, despite the very different environments of different populations.

The researchers then used a formula called the Siler Mortality Function to calculate how various factors affected the lifetime risk of primate mortality. Some parameters represent the risk of infant mortality, initially high and rapidly decreasing. The other showed a certain risk of death regardless of age (such as fatal falls and accidents). The other represents the risk of death that increases with age or aging rate.

Almost all parameters vary widely from population to population. In different populations, different predators, illnesses, and environmental factors influence the risk of non-biological causes of death such as infant mortality and accidents. However, the parameters that determine the rate of aging did not change much within individual groups of primates, including humans. And when researchers tried to modify the individual elements of the equation, it turned out that only one had a significant effect on the calculated ratio of life expectancy to life expectancy for each genus. it was.

“The only parameter that seems to be very important turned out to be this aging rate,” said Tuljapurkar. Changing the “aging rate” variable seemed to translate one type of primate mortality pattern into another type of mortality pattern, but changing other parameters had little effect. In other words, the rate of aging is a major factor in determining the lifespan of primates of different genera, and simply changing that rate can significantly change mortality patterns.

Many mortality rates are primarily determined by environmental risks. Spontaneous events, such as fatal accidents, are almost always age-independent. However, the risk of age-related mortality is believed to be biologically determined, and new studies support that theory.

The biological factors that govern aging are complex, and many researchers have seen biological aging on a variety of scales, from chemical bonds that deteriorate with age to increased gene mutations into cells that cannot repair damage. I have seen it. I am studying. However, just because these processes dominate aging does not necessarily mean that human aging rates are always fixed, Tuljapurkar said.

He agrees with most findings, but points out limitations. This study used humans who did not benefit from modern medicine. Therefore, this study could not determine whether modern medicine could change the rate of human aging. Humans live longer than ever, and it is still unclear whether it is due to reduced biological aging. Tuljapurkar said modern medicine may already be effectively altering human aging rates by developing treatments for the following diseases: Heart disease And cancer.

“By analyzing some of these causes of death at a high level, we are getting better and more sophisticated,” says Tuljapurkar. “I think that means we are changing the rate of aging.”

Anyway, Tuljapurkar said the research he said could serve as a baseline for future research on public health and disease interventions. After developing effective treatments for certain cancers, such as prostate and breast cancer, compare such data with mortality data to see if these interventions slowed the rate of aging. I understand. “These are interesting questions worth thinking about,” he said.

This study was published in the journal on June 16th. Nature Communications ..

