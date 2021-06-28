Health
When the infection begins, the fluorescent sensor glows brightly under UV light-ScienceDaily
Researchers have developed a smart wound dressing with a built-in glowing nanosensor to alert patients when the wound is not healing properly.
The multifunctional antibacterial dressing features a fluorescent sensor that glows brightly under UV light when the infection begins and can be used to monitor the progress of healing.
Developed by a team of scientists and engineers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, the smart dressing takes advantage of the strong antibacterial and antifungal properties of magnesium hydroxide.
Although they are cheaper to make than silver-based dressings, they are just as effective in fighting bacteria and fungi, and their antibacterial activity lasts up to a week.
Project leader Dr. Vi Khanh Truong said the development of cost-effective antibacterial dressings with built-in healing sensors would be a major advance in wound healing.
“Currently, the only way to check the progression of a wound is to remove the bandages, which are both painful and risky, giving the pathogen an opportunity to attack,” said Truong, a postdoctoral fellow at RMIT. I am.
“The smart dressing we have developed not only fights bacteria, reduces inflammation and promotes healing, but also has glowing sensors to track and monitor infections.
“Easy to see if something goes wrong reduces the need for frequent dressing changes and helps better protect the wound.
“We hope that further research will make our multifunctional dressings part of a new generation of low-cost magnesium-based technology for advanced wound care.”
Next-generation wound dressing
The global advanced wound dressing market is currently valued at an estimated $ 6.9 billion, by 2028 due to demand driven by innovation, an increasing number of surgeries, and rising chronic prevalence. It is expected to grow to $ 100 million. Chronic diseases such as wounds, diabetes and cancer.
Magnesium is known to be highly antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and biocompatible, but there are few practical studies on how it can be used on medically relevant surfaces such as dressings and bandages.
New research published in ACS Applied Materials and InterfacesWorked with its lead author, Dr. Adam Truskewycz (now the University of Bergen, Norway), to develop the first fluorescent magnesium hydroxide nanosheets that can be contoured to the curves of bandage fibers.
The research team synthesized nanosheets that are 10,000 to 100,000 times thinner than human hair and embedded them in nanofibers.
Magnesium hydroxide nanosheets respond to changes in pH, making them ideal for use as sensors to track healing.
Healthy skin is naturally slightly acidic, but infected wounds are moderately alkaline.
Under UV light, nanosheets glow brightly in alkaline environments, decline in acidic conditions, and exhibit different pH levels that indicate the stage of wound healing.
Nanosheets can be easily incorporated into biocompatible nanofibers. That is, it can be applied to a standard cotton bandage.
Laboratory tests have shown that magnesium hydroxide nanosheets are non-toxic to human cells while at the same time destroying new pathogens such as drug-resistant staphylococci and Candida auris.
Scalable and cost effective
Truong said the process of making fluorescent nanosheets can be easily extended to potential mass production.
“Usually, antibacterial wound dressings begin to lose performance after a few days, but our research shows that these new bandages can last up to 7 days,” he said. ..
“And because magnesium is so rich compared to silver, our advanced dressings can be up to 20 times cheaper.”
The research team is enthusiastic about working with clinicians to further advance the technology through preclinical and clinical trials.
This study was supported by the Australian-American Fulbright Program.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210628123012.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]