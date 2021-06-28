Health
Covid-19 Pit to register participants for booster shot trial
The University of Pittsburgh is enrolling participants in a booster shot trial that mixes vaccines against covid-19.
The goal is, for example, to see if people can provide stronger and broader protection by administering Pfizer after a round of Moderna.
In the pit Pittsburgh Vaccine Testing Unit (PVTU) Is testing boost immunity with the covid-19 vaccine at one of 12 sites nationwide participating in clinical trials at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
This study aims to study the safety and immune response of mixed booster therapy. This regimen will give you a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine, which is different from the one you originally received. Researchers want to know which booster combinations are safe and effective if boosters are recommended, says Judy, a pediatric professor at Pitts School of Medicine and a member of Pitt’s Vaccine Research Center. Dr. Martin said. They are not responsible for deciding whether booster immunization is needed. Its policy decisions depend on factors such as the covid-19 variant.
“If boost immunity is ultimately recommended to boost the immune response, we need to understand what the best combination of vaccines will be,” Martin said.
Booster doses should be a third dose for those who were first vaccinated with a double dose vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, or a second dose for those who received the first single dose option from Johnson & Johnson. Means
This study is divided into two cohorts.
One group includes fully vaccinated adults who have been vaccinated with any of the three covid-19 vaccines available in the United States. Twelve to twenty weeks after the initial vaccination regimen, participants will receive a single booster dose of a different covid-19 vaccine.
Mixing vaccine types can provide a better immune response to certain individuals who are initially found to have weakened immunity, such as organ transplant recipients.
“All kinds of combinations will be considered,” she said.
The second group consists of approximately 250 unvaccinated adults. They receive a double dose of Moderna vaccine and then receive a booster vaccine approximately 12 to 20 weeks after the first double dose regimen.
Throughout the year, volunteers provide blood samples. This helps researchers measure their immune response to new mutants of covid-19. If a participant becomes infected with covid-19 during the study, investigators will determine if the covid-19 variant caused the infection.
Martin said collecting blood samples from previously unvaccinated people would be an important element of the study, before the first dose of the vaccine, during the vaccination, and after the second dose of theirs. After the booster.
“You can actually see how the immune response changes over time,” she said.
Study participants will be followed for one year, with initial results expected at the end of the summer of 2021.
Other combinations of vaccines may be studied in the future as part of this ongoing study.
Potential participants can consult with experts about risks, benefits, and research details before committing. Martin said medical researchers are always grateful to volunteers in clinical trials, but they are especially grateful for their participation in such studies.
“This is an important study asking new questions,” she said.
For additional information or to register for a trial, please visit: PVTU.org..
Julia Felton is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Julia (724-226-7724). [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
