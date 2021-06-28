Juul pays North Carolina $ 40 million to settle a groundbreaking proceeding over teen e-cigarettesExBulletin

Switch captions Brin Anderson / AP

Durham NC—E-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay North Carolina $ 40 million to take further steps to prevent the use and sale of minors. ..

The state judge has accepted the first agreement with the state. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has sued Juul for adopting unfair and deceptive practices aimed at using vaping products that provide addictive nicotine in young people. The proceedings were scheduled for next month.

As part of the agreement, Juul will not advertise to anyone under the age of 21 in North Carolina, including social media, and will limit the online sales of Juul products to state residents. We also sell products only behind retail counters equipped with ID scanners to ensure the age of our customers.

After the launch of Juul in 2015, teenage e-cigarette use has skyrocketed by more than 70%, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Declare “epidemic” Of vaping underage among teens. Health experts said the unprecedented increase risks engrossing the younger generation with nicotine, an addictive chemical that is harmful to the developing brain.

“July caused and spread a disease that is a nicotine addiction disease. They did it to teenagers in North Carolina and the country simply to make money,” Democrat Stein said in a short court hearing. Said after. “Today’s court order ensures that their e-cigarette products are out of the hands of children, their chemical vapors come out of their lungs, and that nicotine does not poison or poison their brains. Will be of great help to you. “

Juul, partly owned by Altria Group Inc., has already stopped promoting all advertising and social media, eliciting most flavors except menthol, and sales declined.

“This reconciliation is consistent with our ongoing efforts to reset our relationship with our stakeholders to continue to combat the use of minors and promote opportunities for harm reduction for adult smokers. “Jul said in a statement after the court hearing. “We aim to continue to earn trust through our actions.”

Several states have filed their own proceedings against Juul. A group of 39 state attorney generals have been jointly investigating the company’s marketing and products since February 2020.

Juul is also faced with hundreds of personal injury proceedings from customers and young families who said they were injured or addicted to the company’s products. They were integrated into a federal proceeding in California.

In a North Carolina case, Juul had already made a legal beating this spring.Orlando Hudson High Court Judge Declared in May The company destroyed the document, ignored the court order, and led to the possibility of large-scale financial sanctions.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenage e-cigarettes fell sharply last year. In a national survey, just under 20% of high school students say they have recently used e-cigarettes and other vapor-breathing products, down from about 28% in 2019.

Experts point out flavor restrictions, along with a new federal law that raises the age limit for the sale of all cigarettes and e-cigarettes to 21.

Anti-vaping supporters welcomed the decision. However, they said more restrictions were needed to curb teenage use, including a ban on menthol from Juul and all other e-cigarettes. Stein also urged the FDA to intervene.

“There is clear evidence that Juul’s high-dose nicotine products have caused the e-cigarette epidemic in young people,” said a statement from Matthew Myers, a campaign for children without tobacco. “There is also clear evidence that the menthol flavor has appealed to children and that they have shifted to menthol products.”

The Hudson-signed Monday settlement also directs young people to visit the store as “secret shoppers” to ensure that restrictions are being enforced. $ 40 million paid in 6 years will be allocated by the state to stop and prevent vaping for programs, and e-cigarette research.

Stein has filed a lawsuit in the state court of Durham, the central city of North Carolina, home of Duke University. Thanks to tobacco production, both the city and the school grew significantly in the 20th century. North Carolina remains the number one producer of tobacco-hardened tobacco in the country.

The connection with Durham was not lost in Stein. Stein recalls when he was in elementary school, he traveled to the city to tour the now-closed Rigget & Myers tobacco manufacturing facility.

“The whole town smelled of cigarettes,” Stein told reporters after the hearing. “When we thought about raising this case, we thought there was some symbolism for raising it here.”