Pharmacies experiencing backlog with COVID-19 vaccine administration





London, Ontario. –If you plan to go to your local pharmacy for your second COVID-19 vaccine, expect to wait a week or two. Middlesex-Many pharmacies in the London area have temporary shortages or waiting lists of over 100-250 people. An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy on Adelaide Street said, “We haven’t booked anything right now. It’s full,” adding that it will take at least a week for the vaccine to be added there. .. Privately owned Coulter’s Pharmacy is vaccinated with Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, which has already been talked about. “For patients coming from another location for a second dose, there are hundreds of people on the waiting list,” said Scott Coulter, a pharmacist and owner of Coulter’s. Pharmacies have booked appointments since the state announced on Monday that all adults could receive a second dose if they had waited at least 28 days (if the first dose was Pfizer or Moderna). And shots in the arms of people who are busy on the phone about trying to get. Those who receive Oxford-AstraZeneca on the first dose must wait eight weeks before the second dose.Middle Sex-In London, even people over the age of 12 Eligible to rebook the second shot.. Dr. Chris Mackie, a medical officer at the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), acknowledges the urgency to deliver the next shipment of vaccines to pharmacies and clinics immediately. “We are really competing with the delta variant of COVID right now. Can we weaponize enough second doses to protect against the fourth wave of this summer? The prize for that vaccine campaign It’s very important to keep an eye on it, “says Mackie. Coulter suggests adding your name to the waiting list of some local pharmacies online and waiting patiently while waiting for the second dose call. “They call it vaccine shopping, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. But if you get a second shot early, it’s a place waiting for others, so other appointments. Please be sure to cancel, “said Coulter. All London pharmacies are now allowed to offer second shots to people over the age of 18.

