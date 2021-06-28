New Technology for Treating Middle Ear Infections-ScienceDaily





Otitis media, also known as otitis media, affects more than 80% of children in the United States. In a new study, researchers designed a small 3D printing device that inactivates Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes infection.

This device (microplasma jet array) produces a plasma composed of charged particles and reactive molecules that have previously been shown to inactivate various pathogens. “This is the first time we have tried to treat otitis media using plasma technology,” said Jungeun Won, a graduate student at the Boppard lab. “Treatment usually involves the use of antibiotics or surgical interventions.” There are two problems with the use of antibiotics. First, antibiotics are ineffective in more than 30% of patients with acute infections. Second, because bacteria form biofilms (aggregates that attach to the surface of the ear), their use can lead to increased antibiotic resistance. “Biofilms are very dense and difficult for antibiotics to penetrate,” said Helen Nguyen (IGOH), a professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering. “Our idea was that if we could destroy the structure of the biofilm, we could increase the penetration of antibiotics.” Researchers tested the microplasma jet array by building a model of the middle ear. They used excised rat eardrums to test the antibacterial effect of microplasma against the bacteria behind the eardrums. “We used different durations of treatment and found that more than 15 minutes were effective in inactivating bacteria,” Wong said. “We also monitored the tissue for holes and ruptures, but found no obvious physical damage.” “We believe that microplasma destroys biofilms by disturbing bacterial cell membranes,” Nguyen said. “So far, we have only indirect measurements to support our idea, but we plan to investigate in the future.” The thickness of the eardrum in rats is 30% thinner than that in humans, which is about the same as the width of hair, but the results suggest that microplasma treatment can be used to treat middle ear infections in humans. .. “Otitis media and over-prescribing antibiotics to treat them are major clinical challenges that require new treatment techniques and solutions,” said Stephen Boppart, Physician and Distinguished Chair at Grainger Engineering. .. Researchers are currently designing smaller earphone-type jet arrays for treatments that allow for longer exposure times. We will also test the device in animal models using biofilms of other bacteria that cause otitis media, such as Haemophilus influenzae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Moraxella catarrhalis, to test whether treatment is effective with these bacteria as well. In addition, researchers carefully monitor the tissue of the middle ear to ensure that there is no structural or functional tissue damage from plasma technology.

