Health
WHO says vaccination should still wear a mask, Alabama disagrees
who Encourages people vaccinated on Friday Masks are worn as Delta variants spread, but senior Alabama officials say they don’t need masks.
“Governor Ivy is no longer wearing a mask because she is fully vaccinated and completely confident in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” spokeswoman Gina Maiora said in an email. It was.
Expert said recently AL.com Current vaccines continue to be effective against the rapidly spreading delta mutants, while unvaccinated vaccines are More contagious and deadly tensions, they said.
Overall, the number of cases in Alabama has not increased as variants arrived in the state. At UAB, only 6 COVID-positive patients remain in the hospital.
“Our medical staff is of the opinion that most, if not all, are unvaccinated, but we don’t have accurate data on that,” spokesman Bob Sheppard said in an email.
A recent report from Israel shows a breakthrough case pattern despite vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine. Estimates for such cases in adults are one third To 50% of infectious diseases It was reportedly not that serious.Israel has revived the mask There are indoor requirements, but no blockade..
On Friday, WHO Secretary-General Dr. Mariangela Shimao said I told reporters in Geneva Vaccinated people will still need to wear masks in areas of high infection, “vaccine alone cannot stop infection in the area.”
But the CDC is still Vaccinated Americans You don’t have to wear a mask. The Alabama Public Health Service follows.
“ADPH will continue to follow the CDC’s guidance,” spokeswoman Arrol Shehaan said in an email Monday.
Alabama vaccination rate Less than 10,000 a day in the past week, About a quarter of what was at the state’s peak in April.Alabama continues According to Monday’s CDC figures, 32.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, ahead of Mississippi alone.
“(Governor Ivy) continues to encourage Alabama people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated if possible,” Maiora said.
