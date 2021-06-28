The story of three proteins

Professor Dario Leister in the Martin Threet greenhouse. Credit: LMU

LMU biologists have shown that “supervisor” and “motivator” proteins are needed to allow a third factor to perform its function in photosynthesis.

Plants, algae, and cyanobacteria need only three components to synthesize sugar during photosynthesis: carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. However, the operation is much more complicated than this simple ingredient list suggests. Professor Dario Leister and Research Group I of the Department of Biology at LMU are analyzing the complex regulation of photosynthesis. Their latest findings shed light on the role of three proteins named PGRL1, PGRL2, and PGR5 that are involved in the regulation of one of the two subsystems of the photosynthetic apparatus. PGRL2 itself was first discovered in the course of new research.

Photosynthesis involves a series of regulated reactions. In the first step, certain parts of the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the sun are absorbed by a membrane-bound dye-protein complex organized into two “photochemical systems” called PSI and PSII. The photographic system operates in two basic modes: linear and periodic. In the former, PSII and PSI work in series. Light energy separates electrons from water molecules to produce hydrogen ions (protons) and molecular oxygen. Protons are pumped to the other side of the membrane, and electrons move sequentially from one complex to the next, gaining energy in the process. Ultimately, this energy is stored in the form of ATP, facilitating most of the intracellular biochemical trade. The linear electron flow (LEF) through the PSI also provides the “reduction equivalents” needed to convert carbon dioxide into sugar.

The second mode of photosynthesis involves only Photosystem I. Here, the electrons energized by solar radiation are bypassed by other proteins and follow the circulatory pathway. In particular, this circulating electron flow (CEF) through PSI produces only ATP. “Plants need both subsystems,” Leister points out. Circulatory pathways are especially important when plants are under stress and require more ATP. Indeed, without this mechanism, plants would not have survived under natural conditions.

Photosynthesis in Arabidopsis model system. Credit: LMU

1 worker, 1 motive, 1 supervisor

How are the circulatory pathways regulated? About 20 years ago, Japanese researchers began characterization of a collection of mutants of Arabidopsisthaliana, a popular model system used by plant geneticists. In one of these strains, a gene called PGR5 was mutated. “PGR” is an abbreviation for “proton gradient” and refers to the proton concentration gradient created by the movement of protons across the membrane during photosynthesis. In the mutant, the formation of the gradient was prevented. “Surprisingly, the PGR5 protein did not have the sequences found in typical electronic transporters,” says Leister. This quickly led to the idea that other factors must also be involved in maintaining the proton gradient.

An experiment conducted by Leister in 2008 confirmed this suspicion. He discovered a second protein called “pgr5-like1” (PGRL1). Arabidopsis has two different genes that code for this factor. This explains why the PGR5 gene did not appear in the original mutant screening where it was identified. “At that time, we thought we had a really important protein,” he recalls. Deactivating either PGRL1 or PGR5 reduces the periodic electron flow around the photosystem. Furthermore, when PGRL1 is lost, PGR5 becomes unstable and vice versa. Therefore, PGRL1 appeared to be a central component of the periodic mode of photosynthesis. In addition, this concept is supported by the fact that it contains structural elements that are expected to be found in electron transporters.

But regulation Periodic electron flow Later it turned out to be more complicated. Leister and his colleagues have identified PGRL2 as the third protein involved. The discovery was a very complex issue. The team showed that photosynthesis was unaffected when PGRL2 was knocked out. Conversely, overproduction of PGRL2 destabilized PGR5 even in the presence of PGRL1. There was a big surprise when PGRL1 and PGRL2 were deactivated at the same time. PGR5 reappeared and was able to restore periodic electron transfer on its own. Interestingly, these plants grew slower than plants lacking PGR5 (and periodic electron transfer). Leister provides a useful interpretation of these findings. “PGR5 actually does the job. PGRL1 acts as a motive for PGR5 and PGRL2 is a supervisor for PGR5. Without a motive, PGR5 is inactive. Without a supervisor it works very well. If both are missing, the PGR5 will be overactive and ultimately destructive.

Leister’s team is currently planning to elucidate the biochemical mechanisms underlying these behaviors. As a model system, we use cyanobacteria, which are genetically much simpler than Arabidopsis thaliana.

Thilo Rühle et al, PGRL2 causes deterioration of PGR5 in the absence of PGRL1. Nature Communications (2021). Thilo Rühle et al, PGRL2 causes deterioration of PGR5 in the absence of PGRL1.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-24107-7