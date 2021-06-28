“Long” Covid: Where side effects can last for months





Most cases of Covid-19 will resolve in a few weeks if the unfortunate 2-3% of patients dying from the disease are not included. However, some people have lived with Covid’s debris and side effects for months, and so far for up to a year.

Rob Downey was Homer’s family doctor and a guest of Covid Briefs with Kathleen Gustavson.He talked about long covid

“It has been clear for months that some people will not return to themselves after COVID. Thankfully, it has been recognized by the traditional medical community, so heart problems, brain fog, and coughing. Some people don’t heal. They host a series of findings that don’t go back to normal, “says Downey. “And many of those individuals find very debilitating, fatigue, brain fog, or ongoing heart problems to be fairly classic to Postcovid.”

Downey explained exactly what “long covid” means.

“Therefore, the traditional medical community says that this post-COVID syndrome or long COVID is described as a series of unexplained findings.”

Downey says that when a patient comes to him, he is trying to treat him in different ways to increase the chances of a positive outcome.

“I will show people this protocol by saying that these are recommended supplements to reduce the risk of getting infected with COVID. These are the recommended supplements for lessons, having serious cases. You now know that you are infected with COVID, and these are the supplements that are later recommended to alleviate, avoid, or alleviate post-COVID syndromes, “Dawny said. “And we usually put together a combination of them. Lifestyles make a difference and bring about diet and rest, stress management, exercise and social ties. These are the main things about getting it. Being a firewall and having a tough course or having a post-COVID syndrome is a good lifestyle practice. “

Alaskan health nurse Lone Carroll said the need to move to long covid treatment as more people are immunized and the number of cases of the first covid continues to decline.

“As for the long COVID in the coming months, I think we will see a change in the conversation we are doing because of the long COVID as well as the impact of the COVID. Some people have not been directly affected by the virus due to social exclusion. Losing work or losing access to preventive care affects the health and wellness of individuals and families, as well as the state as a whole. ” Carroll said. “That is, I think Rob is perfectly set to start shifting these conversations as he gets out of the pandemic and unfortunately prepares for the next.”

More information on Dr. Downey’s interview can be found at Covid Brief with Kathleen Gustafson, available online at KBBI dotorg.

