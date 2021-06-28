53% of public health workers experience symptoms of recent mental health conditions







Disclosure: One study author reports that he is an unpaid member of the National Consortium of the DeBeaumont Foundation's Public Health Workforce Steering Committee, which represents the Association of State and Territory Health Officials. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Most public health workers reported one or more mental health symptoms between the end of March and mid-April, according to the findings published in. MMWR. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in mental health status has been recorded between the general public and healthcare professionals.” Jonathan Bryant-Geneva,PhD, CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, and a colleague wrote. “Public health workers may also be at risk of adversely affecting their mental health due to the prolonged demand for pandemic response and unprecedented vaccination campaigns. However, the public during the COVID-19 pandemic The degree of mental health of sanitary workers is uncertain. “ Source: Adobe Stock

2014 survey results suggest that there are approximately 250,000 state and local public health workers in the United States. In the current survey, Bryant-Genevier et al. From March 29th to April 16th. Specifically, it sought to assess symptoms of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal ideation among public health workers in the state, tribal, rural, and territorial public health sectors.Survey questions to participants Traumatic event Or stressors, demographics, workplace factors, and self-reported mental health symptoms experienced since March 2020. Researchers conducted a 9-item patient health questionnaire (PHQ-9) for depression, a 2-item generalized anxiety disorder (GAD-2) for anxiety, and a 6-item event-scale effect (IES-6). The symptoms of mental health were assessed through. One item of PHQ-9 for PTSD and suicidal ideation. They use demographic characteristics and workplace factors to assess the prevalence of mental health symptoms and Suicidal ideation.. A total of 26,174 public health workers responded to the survey. Of these, 53% reported symptoms of one or more mental health conditions in the last two weeks, 32% reported depression, 30.3% reported anxiety, 36.8% reported PTSD, and 8.4% reported suicidal ideation. People under the age of 29, and transgender or non-binary individuals of all ages, had the highest prevalence of mental health symptoms. Researchers have found that among public health workers who were unable to take time off from work, they are more likely to report adverse symptoms of mental health. Increasing weekly working hours and proportions or working hours devoted to COVID-19 response activities correlated with increased severity of symptoms. “Working on labor practices that cause stress and trauma is important for managing the deterioration of the mental health of workers during an emergency response,” writes Bryant-Genevier and colleagues. “In addition, strengthening work systems to promote behavioral changes that promote mental health, such as building awareness of symptoms of mental health conditions and developing sustainable coping strategies, is a particularly risky public. For health workers, it has the potential to improve mental health status. Young people, transgender people, or non-binary people. In addition, employee support programs are evaluated to be more accessible and acceptable to workers. And can be coordinated to promote wellness and focus more on building a work culture that condemns the demand for mental health support. “

