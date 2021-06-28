Three studies, one result: Vaccines show a break from the pandemic

Three scientific studies released on Monday show that widely used vaccines can be adapted to protect people from the coronavirus for long periods of time, perhaps years, and to further strengthen the immune system if needed. Provided fresh evidence.

According to one study, most people immunized with the mRNA vaccine may not require booster immunity unless the virus and its variants evolve far beyond their current form. This is not guaranteed. According to a third report, mixed-and-match vaccination is promising and significantly boosts immunity when booster shots of one widely used vaccine found in the second study are needed.

Scientists were worried that the immunity provided by the vaccine would soon be diminished, or that the rapidly evolving virus would somehow overtake it. Together, the findings renew optimism that the tools needed to end the pandemic are already at hand, despite the rise of new infectious variants that are currently causing a surge around the world. ..

Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington at Seattle, said: