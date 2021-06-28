Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University develop wearable technology





Thanks to researchers at Harvard University and MIT, future face masks may warn of the diagnosis of coronavirus. Researchers have created a wearable biosensor that can detect the presence of viruses in human breathing. These button-activated masks provide COVID results in an easy-to-read format, similar to a pregnancy test at home, within 90 minutes. According to researchers at Harvard University and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at MIT, masks can diagnose COVID with a level of accuracy comparable to standard diagnostic tests. The sky is the limit of this technology. It can be customized to detect a variety of other viruses, bacteria and toxins. “We basically reduced the entire diagnostic lab to a small synthetic biology-based sensor that works with any face mask, combining the high accuracy of PCR testing with the speed and low cost of antigen testing,” he said. The first author states. Peter Nguyen, a research scientist at the Wyss Institute. “In addition to face masks, we can integrate our programmable biosensors into other garments to detect dangerous substances such as viruses, bacteria, toxins and chemicals on the go,” he adds. I did. This technology is the culmination of many years of work on what the team calls wearable freeze-drying cell-free (wFDCF) technology. Researchers first applied the technology to diagnostics by integrating it into tools to address the outbreak of the Zika virus. After that, the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. “We wanted to contribute to our global efforts to combat viruses, so we came up with the idea of ​​integrating wFDCF into a face mask to detect SARS-CoV-2,” said a postdoctoral fellow at Wyss. One co-lead author, Luis Soenksen, said. Laboratory. While wearing the mask, the user presses the button on the mask and a small amount of water is discharged into the system with results within 90 minutes. In the presence of viral particles, the wFDCF system modifies the line pattern of the readout strip, similar to a home pregnancy test. The team is currently looking for a manufacturing partner to support the mass production of face mask diagnostics. This technology can also be integrated into fabrics to create garments for detecting pathogens and environmental toxins. Nina Donghia, a staff scientist at the Wyss Institute, said: “This technology can be incorporated into the lab coats of scientists dealing with dangerous goods and pathogens, the scrubs of doctors and nurses, or the uniforms of first responders and military personnel. there is a possibility.”

