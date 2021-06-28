Juul resolves NC Vaping case and agrees to pay $ 40 million





Tobias said he wasn’t surprised that Juul didn’t admit cheating. “It most often happens with this kind of reconciliation — it’s a standard clause,” he said. However, Juul has not initiated any other serious settlement negotiations as no other 2,600 proceedings are scheduled to begin in 2021. The company is waiting for the FDA’s decision before deciding how to move forward. Management believes that negotiations will be strengthened if the FDA allows Juul’s products to remain on the market to help adult smokers quit smoking. However, reconciliation with a large number of plaintiffs is costly. According to analysts, Juul’s sales have plummeted over the past year. The company is private and therefore does not disclose financial data. Alston & Bird’s lawyer, Marc Scheineson, a lawyer including a small tobacco company, called the North Carolina settlement $ 40 million “a relatively small amount to pay to avoid increased legal fees and plaintiffs’ pile-on syndrome.” .. He also said that most of the steps Juul agreed to take with consent, such as not advertising near schools and over-the-counter sales, were already taken to gain public support. Electronic nicotine delivery products such as Juul “still have important public health use by adults as a proven and effective tool for quitting smoking of more harmful cigarettes,” Scheineson said. It was. Juul also faces other legal threats. The Federal Trade Commission is suing Juul along with major tobacco company Altria and related parties in an attempt to close the 2018 deal that gave Altria 35% of Juul. Marlboro cigarette maker Altria paid $ 12.8 billion in its shares, but subsequently reduced its investment to $ 1.5 billion. The Commission states that the two companies have signed a series of agreements, including Altria’s investment, to eliminate competition that violates federal antitrust law. The FTC also claims that Altria and Juul started as competitors in the e-cigarette market, but as Juul became more popular, Altria was able to remove its own MarkTen e-cigarette from the market in exchange for Juul’s share. Addressed the threat. Profit. Both Altria and Jul have denied the accusation.

