Claim: MERS is the same as COVID-19

Most pandemics of the 20th and 21st centuries have been caused by either influenza – The Spanish flu of 1918 and the swine flu outbreak of 2009 – or the coronavirus.

SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) first appeared in southern China in 2002, and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) first appeared in Saudi Arabia in September 2012.

A year and a half after “coronavirus” entered the general glossary, many continue to be confused about the differences between COVID-19 (a particular type of coronavirus) and the broader virus family. The turmoil has produced a series of false information.

Image accompanying June 17th Instagram Post This is an episode of the hit TV show Grey’s Anatomy, in which one of the characters, April Kepner, develops a mysterious rash along his back after traveling abroad. The graphic shows that another character (Jackson Avery, played by actor Jesse Williams) suggests a possible diagnosis.

“Jackson asks if she has MERS — Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, also known as coronavirus,” says the post. “Season 12 was 2015, so it’s really weird.”

In fact, there is nothing strange about this. MERS and COVID-19 are related, but not the same virus.

USA TODAY was unable to contact the poster for comment.

MERS and COVID-19 come from the same coronavirus family

You probably haven’t heard of the coronavirus before January 2020. When the World Health Organization declares a new coronavirus It may be the cause of a series of cases like pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

However, this family of viruses has been circulating among humans and animals such as birds, bats, and pigs for centuries, and several dating techniques indicate their origin. Almost 11,000 years Before.

Named after the human coronavirus, a unique peplomer that lines the surface of a virus that resembles a crown. Not discovered until the mid-1960s.. The seven groups consist of four viruses that are considered less severe and three highly pathogenic viruses: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and COVID-19. I will.

All human coronavirus According to scientists, the disease is usually transmitted to mice and other livestock before jumping to humans, but it is believed to be caused by bats.

The two are genetically different from each other

Just because two viruses are members of the same family does not mean that MERS and COVID-19 are the same.

Genetic analysis of SARS, MERS and COVID-19 considers new coronaviruses Genetically only about 80% similar to SARS and 50% to MERS..

These genetic differences lead to many differences. The important thing is the viral spike protein.

Peplomers are structures that coronaviruses use to essentially invade and infect potential host cells, much like thieves invading buildings. The chosen “lock” is a protein called a receptor that is scattered outside the host cell. They “unlock” when interacting with peplomer proteins.

However, not all coronaviruses choose the same lock. COVID-19 Peplomer Prefers angiotensin converting enzyme 2, Or ACE2, a protein found on the surface of many cell types. MERS targets cell receptors Called dipeptidylpeptidase 4, Or DPP4 for short. DPP4 is also found in many cells, especially those that line our airways, the liver, prostate, and bone marrow.

COVID-19 and MERS are also different infectious and lethal.

Unlike the 2002 SARS outbreak Resolved within 18 months There have been no more cases so far, and MERS continues to cause sporadic infections in humans. This is because the virus remains endemic to camels (its primary animal host), which infect humans through unprotected contact. Unless there is very close and constant contact with the infected person, or in the medical setting, human-to-human transmission is not easy, as is the case with COVID-19. According to WHO..

MERS infection has been reported in The result is more serious illness, chances of hospitalization, and higher mortality. From COVID-19. However, MERS has not spread to COVID-19, causing only about 2,600 cases and more than 860 known deaths worldwide. In the last 9 years, Not in the United States

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has caused more than 180 million confirmed cases worldwide, killing nearly 4 million people. As of June 28..This includes 600,000 deaths In the United States..

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate the claim that MERS is the same as COVID-19 as FALSE. MERS and COVID-19 come from the same family of coronaviruses that have infected humans and animals for centuries. Although they share some genetic similarities, viruses differ in the type of host cell protein targeted by peaplomers and in the degree of transmissibility and mortality.

