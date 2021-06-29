Health
What will happen in July in Nova Scotia?Premiere, Top Documents Answer Questions at COVID-19 Town Hall-Halifax
With Nova Scotia’s premiere and top documentation, the Virtual Town Hall gave us a glimpse of what the state will look like in the coming months: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The restrictions are slowly lifted and people “learn to live” with the virus.
Hosted by Prime Minister Ian Rankin and moderated by Halifax Mayor Mike Savage, the City Hall covered a variety of topics, including vaccination, border security, tourism and mask obligations.
Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Health Officer, said the state Phase 3 of resumption plan on Wednesday. At that stage, personal services such as hairdressers and spas can be fully opened.
Similarly, the store operates at 75% capacity. Weddings and funerals have a 50% capacity and can accommodate up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.
The state has already stated that it will open its borders to those traveling from Unrestricted New Brunswick from Wednesday..
Rankin said he was on the lookout for federal debates on the topic of international travel, but believes it will somehow resume next month.
“We are watching the variants very carefully, but we are optimistic that sometime in July we will see a trip abroad with careful restrictions,” Rankin said.
Such optimism is what the tourism industry has been looking for. Their goals are set for the resumption of the Atlantic bubble and the local tourism dollar, but their long-term goals include maintaining resilience after the summer.
Trend story
“We are ready to go,” said Darleen Grant Fiander, chairman of the Nova Scotia Tourism Industry Association, at the City Hall.
“We expect a good season, but we need to extend it to fall and build on winter products as well.”
While restrictions are slowly lifted and borders open, Strang emphasizes the importance of vaccination and “personal measures” such as wearing masks indoors and maintaining social distance. Did.
He said people would have to catch up until July.
“I really want to say until at least July, but once you get there, you’ll get a much higher infection rate with two vaccinations … then where we can talk about us. I think we are then actually starting the transition to the 5th or 2nd stage of our resumption. This is a long-term life with COVID, “he said.
At that point, he believes that personal measures are more choices and may no longer be a requirement. However, he personally wears a mask indoors during the winter, when there are “a lot of respiratory viruses around”.
To improve immunization rates, he said, the state is looking for ways to encourage young men to be vaccinated, providing workplaces with vaccination opportunities.
He added that he expects a walk-in clinic for the second dose to be available from the end of July to August as the state sees a higher level of coverage.
