Vaccination rates are delayed and Delta cases increase before July 4th





Cases of the Orlando-Delta subspecies in Florida are growing rapidly in the United States and around the world, dominating new infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and South Africa, and causing new blockades across Australia. What you need to know Delta variants account for 20% of new COVID cases in the United States

Orange County officials reported on Monday that the new Delta Air Lines case has doubled in the last five days.

Some medical leaders are calling for the return of masks and increased social distance, especially on July 4. The Delta variant, labeled the “Variant of Concern” by the CDC and the World Health Organization, currently accounts for 20% of all new COVID cases in the United States. Wearing and social distance. At Burnett Park in Orlando, a slow but steady crowd is rushing in for the COVID-19 vaccine. Asseling Ray, who lives in Orlando, is ready for her shot. “It was good, I feel good,” Gray said. She said protecting herself from COVID-19 was an easy decision. “I’m old. Now I’m 80,” Gray said. CDC Currently, 153 million Americans are reported to be fully vaccinated. This is 54% of the population over 12 years old. Vaccination rates are far behind the 70% required for herd immunity to 85% New case of delta variant It is increasing nationwide. It is highly contagious and new cases double every two weeks. And now, Delta variants account for one-fifth of the new cases reported nationwide. Internal medicine specialist Dr. Ahutab Khan said it was likely to get worse. “In the southern states, vaccinations are low and this variant can cause another surge among unvaccinated people,” Khan said. Last week, Orange County reported 12 delta variants, including 2 in fully vaccinated individuals. On Monday, that number was up to 23. The county states that one of the recent COVID deaths is also suspected to be due to a delta mutation in COVID. The World Health Organization is now encouraging even fully vaccinated people to wear masks to slow the spread of the variant. “Especially when going to indoor spaces, I keep getting vaccinated and wearing masks, and I don’t know who is infected and who isn’t, so I keep a social distance from others,” Khan said. Stated. Although you are completely vaccinated, you can infect other people and children with immunodeficiency or vulnerabilities with this variant. “ Other countries like Australia are once again looking for a strict blockade, but Kahn said it is unlikely to happen here due to current immunization rates. “I don’t think it will reach the same level as it did a year ago or in winter, but it’s still a scary enemy to worry about,” he said. Kahn said the best way to slow the spread is for more people to step up and take shots. Gray said she was relieved that she had the vaccine and was already helping her feel more protected. “Yes, I think so because I’m traveling too. I want to protect myself to make sure I’m on the safe side,” Gray said. With the July 4 holiday weekend approaching, doctors gather inside to wear masks and social distances to further reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and Delta variants. Is recommended.

