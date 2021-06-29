Health officials strongly recommend wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 “Delta” variant spreads – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County health officials deviated from current guidance on Monday allowing fully vaccinated residents of COVID-19 to take off their face masks, and the highly contagious virus spreads rapidly. Therefore, we “strongly” recommend wearing masks in public places indoors. mutation.

The county public health service wears masks in grocery stores, retail stores, theaters, family entertainment facilities, workplaces, and other environments if vaccination status for other workers is unknown, regardless of vaccination status. I urged everyone to wear it.

According to an agency statement, all companies operate without other restrictions such as physical distance or capacity limits until they have a better understanding of how and to whom the “delta” variant is spread. Therefore, we need to focus on maximum protection with minimal disruption to our daily work. “

The “delta” variant of COVID-19 occurs in India and is blamed on the prevalence of infectious diseases in that country and its outbreak in the United Kingdom and beyond. Federal health officials estimate that 20% of all new COVID-19 infections in the country are due to the “delta” mutation, from 10% a week ago.

This variant is much more contagious than previous mutations in the COVID-19 virus and is thought to have the potential to make patients more severe. Health officials state that fully vaccinated people are protected from variants.

“The COVID-19 vaccine provides a very effective defense against hospitalization and death against delta mutants, but the strain has proven to be more contagious and is expected to become more prevalent.” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, said in a statement Monday. “Wearing a mask remains an effective tool for reducing infection, especially indoors, where the virus can easily spread by inhalation of aerosols released by the infected person.”

Feller said last week a total of 123 “delta” mutations were identified in the county. This is about twice as much as it was a week ago. However, the county is conducting very limited sequential tests needed to identify subspecies, so increasing numbers mean that there may be more such infections in the community. She said.

Health officials said fully vaccinated people were well protected from variants, while partially vaccinated people were still vulnerable. According to health officials, unvaccinated people are at increased risk because they are more likely to be infected with the “delta” mutant.

When California lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, mask wearing rules were significantly relaxed. Fully vaccinated residents were able to stop wearing masks in most situations, except for indoor mega-events attended by more than 5,000 people.

The county public health service’s guidance on Monday to encourage everyone to resume wearing masks in public indoor areas is not an official health order, but just a recommendation. However, health officials say they “strongly recommend” that people mask indoors. This recommendation reflects the World Health Organization’s weekend recommendations.

This is a secret place where the COVID-19 vaccine is stored. Lolita Lopez will report on NBC4 News on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.Matthew Arias, Editor

On Monday, the county reported the deaths of three new COVID-19s, increasing the death toll to 24,480. An additional 238 cases were confirmed, bringing the cumulative total to 1,249,560 cases.

According to state statistics, as of Monday, 229 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, down from 238 on Sunday. There were 52 to 55 people in the intensive care unit on Sunday.

As of June 20, the county had been vaccinated more than 10.2 million times, 67% of residents 16 years and older had at least one vaccination, and 58% were fully vaccinated. I am.

The county continues to provide incentives for people to be vaccinated. People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated at a site operated by the county, Los Angeles City, or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center until Thursday have a chance to win one of the Six Flags two-season ticket packages. .. Ticket packs for the Los Angeles Zoo, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pit, and California Science Center.

The contest is open to anyone who comes to one of the participating sites for the first dose of the vaccine, or who receives a second dose and brings a patient with the first dose.

Feller emphasized the level of protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine, with 99.6% of all new COVID-19 infections in the county being vaccinated between December 7 and June 7. We have released statistics showing that it is related to people who are not. Of those hospitalized for the virus during that period, 98.7% were unvaccinated. And of those who died, 99.8% were unvaccinated.