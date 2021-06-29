Cases of ND Delta COVID-19 are underreported, state health departments say





“The percentage of people diagnosed in the states being tested is very small. Therefore, there may be other delta variants in North Dakota. It is sensitive enough for the system to detect. It’s just that there aren’t many. ” Kirby Kluger, head of disease management and forensic pathology at the North Dakota Department of Health, said. The COVID-19 test you take does not show what variants an infected person has. Variant testing is done at the state level using gene sequencing. The testing process cannot be performed with rapid antigen testing or samples from private laboratories. If one person is infected with the original COVID-19 virus, it is expected to infect a few people. People with the British Alpha subspecies, the most common subspecies in North Dakota, can infect 3-4 people.





Currently, one person can infect up to eight people with the Delta variant. Infectious disease expert Dr. Avish Nagpal of Sanford Health said: Dr. Nagpal expects a surge in delta cases in the coming months, but it’s easy to stop. “Vaccination. That’s vaccination, the easy answer,” Nagpal said. “(It) vaccination seems to be effective against all variants so far.” All vaccines are effective against all current COVID-19 variants. According to Kluger, delta variants are projected to be the most common in the United States

