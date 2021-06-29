Last year’s OLOL doubled type 2 diabetes in children as the latest sign of the impact of COVID on Louisiana.Healthcare / hospital

Studies suggesting a recent increase in type 2 diabetes in Baton Rouge children are flashing another warning sign related to the pandemic effects of the coronavirus on the health of children in Louisiana.

According to the study presented, the number of cases of type 2 diabetes requiring hospitalization more than doubled and increased in severity during the last year. Friday At a virtual conference of the American Diabetes Association. Dr. Daniel Shea, a researcher at the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research, will open a new hospitalization for children with type 2 diabetes from the Baton Rouge Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital from March to December 2019 in 2020. Compared with the same period.

In absolute numbers, the increase was modest. In 2020, 17 patients under the age of 18 were admitted to OLOL for diabetes, up from 8 in 2019. Activity.

“The overall numbers were very small and as expected. Type 2 diabetes in the pediatric population is still considered to be fairly rare,” says Hsai. “But when hospitalizations more than double, signals are definitely sent. This may be happening — a microcosm of what’s happening all over the country.”

Bogalusa — Every time Wendy Pellet saw a big white trailer outside elementary school, she knew it would be a good day.

Other hospitals are also reporting an increase. A similar large study conducted in Washington, DC, compared data from March 2020 to March 2021 with the same period last year, with 182% of new pediatric cases of type 2 diabetes ranging from 50 to 141. I found that it increased.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease in which the body becomes resistant to insulin, a hormone that allows the body to process and regulate glucose or sugar from food.

Genetics also plays a role, but obesity is considered to be the main risk factor. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can disrupt almost every system in the body.

For children, type 2 diabetes may mean other health problems early in life. And the increase in cases is just one of the few recent signs of concern that reveal how children’s health has been affected over the past year.

Children were largely spared from the bad cases of COVID-19, but researchers were more concerned about the other effects of a pandemic that closed schools, unemployed parents, and trapped children inside during the blockage. Is strengthening.

About 11,000 children in Louisiana lost their health insurance last year. This is the largest single-year decline in more than a decade and a surprising reversal of progress over the years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children also experienced a blow to their mental health, with a 31% increase in mental health visits to emergency departments for children over the age of 12.

Virtual schools and blockades meant a loss of social ties. And few children had access to regular school meals, physical education and sports teams.

In addition to the increasing number of children arriving at OLOL due to diabetes, the children who came in were also ill. The average blood glucose level in 2020 was 669, but in 2019 it was 441. By 2020, 10 children met the criteria for dangerous and life-threatening complications, compared to 3 children in 2019.

“That gives us the idea that the children are at home, not receiving proper care and are waiting to come to the hospital,” Sai said.

Twice a day, we will send you the biggest headline of the day. Sign up today.

Researchers say state leaders avoid looking for links between industry and the poor

The OLOL survey is just one data point and does not necessarily reflect what is happening across the state. According to Dr. Stuart Chalew, CHNOLA’s pediatric endocrinologist and director of the endocrinology department at LSU Health New Orleans, the New Orleans Children’s Hospital did not see a similar increase in new diabetics.

Chalew said more data is needed to make a clear link between a pandemic and type 2 diabetes. Still, he said the illness had exploded since he was trained as a medical student over 30 years ago.

In the 1980s, type 2 diabetes was considered an adult disease and was therefore called “mature” diabetes. When the child was diagnosed, it was enough to trigger a Grand Round lecture between medical students and teachers.

“I would like an adult endocrinologist to come and talk about how rare it is,” said Chalew, who estimated that a children’s hospital clinic was diagnosing two new cases of type 2 diabetes each month. “Now we have an entire clinic for these children.”



According to a new report, about one in three Louisiana residents is obese, making it one of twelve states with an obesity rate of over 35%.

According to the CDC, about 12.6% of adults in Louisiana have type 2 diabetes, compared to 10.8% nationwide. The proportion of Louisiana in 1997 was 5.5%. The black population, where 15.1% of adults have diabetes, is more burdened.

“In the last decade or so, Type 2 has exploded, especially in minority groups. In our area, it’s African-American children,” Chalew said.

According to OLOL data, 7 out of 8 children in 2019 were black and 16 out of 17 children in 2020 were black.

Studies show that black children have high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which affects their body’s insulin use, Chareu said.

Sai wants to compare Baton Rouge Hospital data with other children’s hospitals to understand the factors that can affect the prevalence of diabetes, which could lead to a greater health crisis in the coming decades. thinking about.

“These children diagnosed in adolescence — 16, 17, 18 — they have kidney problems in their mid-20s,” Hsai said. “There was one young woman who had a heart attack. She was 30 years old.”

Early diagnosis of diabetes is not just inconvenient. It can lead to lifelong health problems and is often accompanied by other conditions such as high blood pressure, asthma, liver disease, or cardiovascular problems.

“If you’re starting at 14, you’ll have this for 20 years by the time you’re 34. They may be in their 30s and suffer from blindness and kidney failure,” Chalew said. .. “If the number of children continues to grow and cannot be mitigated, they will get sick as they get older. It will be a health care catastrophe.”