Health officials are working to bring the vaccine to the neighborhood





Orange County, Florida — Reported cases of delta variants of COVID-19 nearly doubled in just five days, following a national trend in increasing cases, and Orange County’s Florida Health Department authorities vaccinated. The arms of as many people as possible, they said on Monday. Twelve cases were reported in Orange County on Wednesday. Currently, there are 23 cases, including one death suspected of being caused by the delta mutant, health ministry officials said. What you need to know COVID-19 delta variants surge from 12 to 23 in 5 days

Subspecies cases are also increasing across the United States

To slow the spread, the county has a vaccine site near the community

Orange’s two-week COVID positive rate has also risen from 4.1% to 3.7% These delta mutant cases are likely to be just the tip of the iceberg, and more cases are likely to have yet to be reported in our community, health officials said. “At some point, we may even stop counting this variant,” said Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County on Monday. “If you keep telling us how it’s happening, there will be so many that almost every case will be that variant.” As a result, Pino said he is making particular efforts to increase the chances of people with restricted access to vaccination sites being vaccinated. Health officials are working with county-wide partners to provide vaccinations from mobile trailers installed within the community. On Monday, Pedrito Encarnacion became one of the latest people to say, “I got my shot.” “Everyone has it, so it’s better to do so,” he said. For him, the vaccine means he can travel to Aruba for his birthday. “I’m pretty excited,” said Encarnacion. For health professionals, vaccines mean a weapon to fight delta mutants. Delta mutants have proven to be more contagious and deadly than previous COVID-19 strains. To reach people who have not yet been vaccinated, Pino said vaccination strategies and placements will make a difference. “The closer we get to people, the more likely they are to receive it, especially those who are inaccessible due to transportation or time,” said Pino. Time was important to Berlina McDoom and her husband. “Yes, that was a big factor, because if it wasn’t here, we would try to overcome the hassle of making promises, or find out where to go so that we could make a long line. I was arguing about what I was going to do, just to take it, “McDoom said. Similarly, in the vaccine-variant battle, there is time in the minds of health professionals who have said that it is a battle against time to ensure that vaccines win as delta variants become very widespread. Cases of COVID-19 in Orange County have also generally increased slightly, said health ministry officials. The two-week rolling positive rate went from 3.7% last week to 4.1%.

