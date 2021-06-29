How Privileges Play a Role in American Vaccine RepellentExBulletin

Audi Cornish, Host:

For some time there, some Americans were desperate enough to get the coronavirus vaccine they were cutting the line. Currently, some states offer everything from free beer to $ 1 million to convince people to get vaccinated. And that’s mainly because there are many people who haven’t hesitated to get the vaccine yet. However, new variants are on the rise in many countries-Brazil and India are still devastated by viruses-this pandemic is not over yet. Dr. Junaid Navi considers it a reality that some Americans who dislike vaccines don’t understand. He is a physician and medical system researcher who wrote an NPR editorial on the types of vaccine hesitarian privileges.

Dr. Navi has joined.

Junaid Navi: Thank you.

Cornish: You wrote about the privilege of vaccinating …

Navi: That’s right.

Cornish: … a sign of what you call extreme privilege. How?

NABI: Vaccine hesitage is a very complex issue, especially in the United States. I don’t think it’s black and white. I know the history faced by poorly serviced ethnic minorities in this country. But at the same time, now living in the United States, there are many families in India and Africa, and it seems that there is a big disparity in attitudes. And what I noticed in the United States was this casual recklessness against vaccination. I was also a little worried because there are medical facilities in the United States and there is generally a lot of support for getting vaccinated. Refusing to get vaccinated is a great privilege for me. Because it is not available to people in other parts of the world. They are having a hard time getting vaccinated.

Cornish: So the idea of ​​hesitation is like the micro level. I would like to talk about something-another trend you are writing is vaccine nationalism. What’s happening there? And how is it actually done?

NABI: I realized early on that conversations about vaccine development and how to distribute it are concentrated in certain countries around the world. And what has begun to happen is that the richest countries in the west have begun to store vaccines and are not helping other countries in terms of raw materials and technology transfer. And what’s happening instead is that there is this donation approach, OK, to distribute 500 million doses. But these are not enough. It requires about 10 billion doses at the global level.

Cornish: But can I stop here? -Because, as you said, President Biden has announced that the United States will buy 500 million doses of Pfizer and donate it to 92 countries. In other words, these numbers may indicate that there is a little more effort. Or do you say donations aren’t as good as creating scenarios where countries can do this on their own?

NABI: Yes, there is effort, but I think these actions are heading in the right direction. I don’t think it’s enough because we need to understand that there are many variations in circulation right now.

Cornish: Well, like a variant of Delta.

Navi: Yes. And it is causing a lot of devastation. Therefore, we do not know all the dynamics of viral infections. In short, other countries need the ability to build their own systems and build their own manufacturing units. And donating occasionally is not a sustainable or fair approach.

Cornish: Finally, what do you think this chapter reveals about global health, and how do people in the United States, in particular, see global health issues?

NABI: We already know if we are seeing a reaction to Ebola or what is happening with tuberculosis and malaria in many other countries. There has always been an attitude that this is not our problem. However, it turns out that the attitude hasn’t changed much more than a year after the pandemic. And many in the developed world consider these to be problems in these other places. There is this notion of otherness, but attitudes towards it are not our problem. So it reveals to me what is happening, why I couldn’t control diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis, and why I didn’t invest enough-many of them are rich countries in the West. Because it does not reach.

Cornish: You say that in a country like India where most of your family is, Americans can do something to alleviate the dire situation. And the number of vaccinated Indians is still less than 5%. So basically, does this imply that Americans can somehow help at the individual level?

Navi: Yes. At the individual level, I think Americans will be fully involved in the vaccination program, not only for their own country, but also for the US government to be a little worried about the country’s response. And start helping other countries more widely. There are concerns at some level. How do you control the spread if the variant spreads too much or a particular vaccine does not work? So many governments are worried about it. The more people who participate in these programs, the less concern there is a certain level of protection that allows us to start thinking about other countries.

Cornish: It was Dr. Junaid Navi. He is a physician and medical system researcher at Harvard University and the Aspen Institute.

Thank you for sharing with us.

Navi: Thank you.

(Music sound bite)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of use And Authority page of www.npr.org For more information.

NPR transcript Verb8tm, Inc., NPR Contractor, created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.