Dobbs warns about COVID-19 Delta shares | News

As the Mississippi vaccination effort is moving forward, state health officials say the delta variant of COVID-19 poses a major threat to unvaccinated individuals and can be more infectious and fatal. Warns about the proliferation of infections caused by certain strains. The original strain of the virus.

“There is a rapid increase in delta mutations in Mississippi,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the State Department of Health tweeted last week. “Focus on Missouri. We expect it to become our dominant stock in a week or three.”

Missouri is certainly a reminder of how Delta variants can influence Missouri’s recovery efforts.

This variant now accounts for about 29% of all Missouri cases, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the United States, it accounts for 1 in 5 cases of COVID-19.

A new wave of infection has left Missouri with the highest infection rates in the country, emphasizing the limitations of the state’s hospital system. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, hospitalizations since June 1 have increased by 225% in Springfield alone.

In 650 confirmed cases, the alpha variant of COVID-19 that occurred in the United Kingdom accounted for nearly 86% of all mutant infections in Mississippi.

There are currently 29 confirmed delta infections in Mississippi, which have nearly tripled in the 10 days from June 14th to 24th. Hands County is the current hotbed of delta variants, with 18 of 29 confirmed cases identified.

The vaccine is about as effective against the delta mutant as the original strain, significantly minimizing the chance of infection and almost eliminating the risk of developing a serious illness.

Dobbs reiterated that Mississippi people could choose to be vaccinated or infected with COVID-19, and that vaccinated people in all scenarios would get better results than if they refused the shot. I emphasize it.

The data collected on infections and deaths in the last few months made this debate irrefutable. The Associated Press reported that almost all COVID deaths in the United States were in unvaccinated. Of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in May, only about 150, or 0.8%, were due to fully vaccinated people.

Despite the wide availability of vaccines and the risks posed by variants, Mississippi continues to be the last ranked country in terms of share of the vaccinated population.

Only 32% of Mississippian culture is fully vaccinated, despite significant benefits in recent months by making the most vulnerable vaccinations and access to vaccines more equitable. People simply refuse to take their shots, and this keeps Mississippi in the last place.

“We have experienced the worst pandemic of more than a century. We have lost more than 600,000 Americans. This is currently the third leading cause of death in the country,” Dobbs said. I said at a press conference last Wednesday. “Now there is an exit door. Too many people choose not to use that door. If we don’t all use it together, and in sufficient numbers … it makes us all Keep it vulnerable. “

The dangers that vaccine resistance poses to the most vulnerable people have already been seen, and even those working in the medical setting refuse to vaccinate.

“We saw an outbreak of symptomatic staff bringing (COVID-19) to a nursing home,” said Dobbs. “This can’t be okay.”

The COVID-19 vaccine may come from a new report showing that the Pfizer and Modana vaccines initiate a sustained response in the immune system and may protect the body from the virus for years. An important protection already known received another reliability improvement on Monday.

“This is a good sign of the persistence of immunity with this vaccine,” Dr. Ali Elbedi, an immunologist at the University of Washington who led the study, told The New York Times.

This study did not examine the immune response evoked by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Researchers said they expect it to be less durable than the protection provided by the mRNA vaccine. Still, the results of the study show that people who receive one of the two mRNA vaccines do not need booster shots later this year, as many expected, unless significant mutations occur in the virus and mutants. It suggests that it may be.

Last week, the CDC said no data currently supports booster shot recommendations. To recommend them, the Center will require the detection of “evidence of reduced protection against diseases such as reduced vaccine efficacy” or “variants of concern that have a substantial impact on vaccine protection”.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 prior to vaccination may not require booster immunization, even if the virus causes significant changes. However, it is not yet known if boosters are needed for more vulnerable populations with a suppressed immune system, and the situation will certainly continue to change as the virus continues to evolve.