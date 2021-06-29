U.S. Coronavirus: Delta Mutant Forces Authorities to Rethink Covid-19 Countermeasures, Even When Vaccinated





According to the CDC, Delta variants now account for one-fifth of new coronavirus infections in the United States. Also, according to the CDC, more than half of the population has not yet been fully vaccinated, so there are concerns that it could surge in the fall and winter in areas with low levels of antivirus.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS that the United States is about a month or two behind the United Kingdom in terms of delta expansion. The United Kingdom is a country that has handled a large number of cases despite its relatively high vaccination coverage. For such countries, the World Health Organization last week advised that even fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks.

Already in Los Angeles County, the pace of this variant’s epidemic has led authorities to revive mask guidance in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Calling this a “precautionary measure,” the Los Angeles County Public Health Service released voluntary mask guidance on Monday until health officials “better understand how and to whom delta variants are spreading.” Said that. Experts say evidence shows that vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech provide a great deal of protection against mutants, but LA public director Barbara Ferrer said the mutants. He said it was not clear what the future of the mutant would be as it became more widespread. However, not all local leaders are reviving preventive guidance at this time. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Monday that masks are not required for state school buildings. Murphy pointed out that it takes more than two months for schools to open, and these rules can change depending on how the virus spreads and what the CDC decides. “This is our best sense of what it looks like to go back to school. It goes far beyond knowledgeable guesses,” Murphy said. Act now to fully immunize your child before the new school year For parents worried about the potential for a surge in regional variants in the fall, it’s time to vaccinate their children for school. Many large school systems, including Atlanta. Fort Myers, Florida; Flagstaff, Arizona; and the entire state of Hawaii-start school in the first two weeks of August. It takes five weeks for the Pfizer vaccine to be fully inoculated. This is the only vaccine approved for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. So, for example, Atlanta students must receive their first injection by July 1st in order to be fully immunized by the first day of school. August 5th. Pfizer’s vaccine is given twice every three weeks. According to the CDC, it takes two weeks after the second vaccination for someone to be considered completely vaccinated. As of June 24, 1 in 5 children aged 12 to 15 was fully vaccinated and 1 in 3 teens aged 16 and 17 were fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Have been vaccinated. Some vaccines provide years of protection, studies show Experts are looking for answers as variants spread Another question: How long will vaccine protection last? New studies suggest that double-dose Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines need to maintain an immune response for years, unlike influenza vaccines that require an annual boost. The human body produces components of the immune system called antibodies that attack and neutralize invaders such as viruses. However, these disappear over time. To ensure a long-term response, the body needs to maintain its ability to make more antibodies that can specifically react with a particular virus or bacterium, if needed. This is done on B cells. Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have found that people who have been vaccinated with both the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have a small factory called the germinal center that produces B cells that specifically recognize the coronavirus. Studies published in the journal Nature. CDC Vaccine Advisory Board There was a debate For potential booster shots, as experts prepare for the possibility of a rapid decline in immunity, or the possibility of mutants evading current vaccine protection. Mobilize boosters, along with officials who are still struggling to motivate those who are hesitant to get vaccinated, so that the United States can exceed the thresholds needed to control the spread of the community. There is growing concern that this will add yet another challenge. Also, for those who want protection but are afraid of potential negative side effects, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Monday that the Covid-19 vaccine was given to pregnant women. He said there was no evidence to affect the benefits of childbirth and vaccination. Outweigh the risks. Fauci said “tens of thousands, tens of thousands, tens of thousands” were vaccinated during and before pregnancy. It’s clear that Covid-19 can be particularly dangerous during pregnancy, he said at an online event hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services. “Mothers, like the fetal, can have harmful pregnancy events,” he said. “The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to actually get the vaccine.”

CNN’s Alexandra Meeks, Christina Bowllan, Naomi Thomas, Maggie Fox, Elizabeth Cohen and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

