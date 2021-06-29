Studies show that CoronaVac jabs in China are safe and effective for children up to 3 years old.





ChinaCoronaVac vaccine can be used safely and effectively in children up to 3 years of age, new studies show. A study of 550 adolescents found that two doses of the vaccine produced a strong antibody response between children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. More than 96% of children who received the Sinovac vaccine twice SARS-CoV-2, The virus that causes Covid-19. Most side effects were mild or moderate, and pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported symptom, the researchers said. Survey results published in LancetIn addition, it supports the safety profile of Covid jabs and widely immunizes children and adolescents according to recent calls from scientists. Many major experts said Independent The move to inoculate people aged 12 to 17 will help improve control and reduction of infection rates, protect adolescents from severe infections and long Covids, and reduce the need to deploy booster jabs. The CoronaVac vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in China for 3-year-olds. Meanwhile, Israel, France and the United States have begun using the Pfizer vaccine in children over the age of 12, but in the UK, health officials are waiting for further data on Jab’s safety profile and the incidence of post-covid syndrome in adolescence. I have. Children and adolescents of Covid-19 usually have mild or asymptomatic infections compared to adults. However, a small number of people may still be at risk of serious illness, “said Qiang Gao of Sinovac Life Sciences. “It is imperative to test the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine in younger age groups, as they can infect others with the virus. “Our discovery that CoronaVac was well tolerated and elicited a strong immune response was very encouraging, and further studies in other regions, including more multi-ethnic populations, have shown immunity, including children and adolescents. It suggests that we can provide valuable data that informs our strategy. “ Between October 31st and December 30th, 2020, 550 study participants were recruited for the study. To test the immune response and side effects, children were given different vaccine doses of different intensities. Based on their results, the authors recommend two 3 microgram vaccines for children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years. The author acknowledges some restrictions on their work. The T cell response that caused the infected cells to be sought and killed was not evaluated. Professor Bin Khao of the Japan-China Friendship Hospital said that all populations must be vaccinated to ensure herd immunity against the newly emerging variant of Covid. “Herd immunity to Covid-19 is a prerequisite for ending this pandemic, either by vaccination or by natural infection. Most estimates are that 65-65 of the population immunized primarily by vaccination. The threshold is set at 70%, “he said. “But due to persistent hesitation against widely distributed viral variants and vaccines, it is difficult to reach this threshold. “Therefore, the calculations need to be revised upwards and children need to be eligible for immunization campaigns.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-vaccine-children-coronavac-latest-b1874173.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

