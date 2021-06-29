A new weight loss dental tool likened to a “medieval torture device”





There are many surefire ways to lose weight, but there is no such thing as this strange invention. The new tool has been making news for some time because of its strangeness. It keeps a person’s mouth closed, preventing them from packing enough food and thus reducing the risk of becoming obese. According to the report of ParentsThe new weight loss tool uses magnets to prevent you from opening your mouth wide enough to eat solid foods. Developed by medical professionals at the University of Otago in New Zealand and scientists in Leeds in the United Kingdom, this device can be put in the mouth by dentists. It consists of a magnetic component with a lock bolt. Called the “Dental Slim Diet Control”, the user can open his mouth with a width of only 2mm. It was initially tested in seven healthy obese women from Dunedin, New Zealand for two weeks.They were given a low-calorie liquid diet, and according to an article published in British Dental Journal, The group lost 6.36 kg, or about 5.1 percent of body weight. Participants also claimed that the devices were “difficult to use” and caused discomfort in their speech. They also reportedly felt nervous and “generally, life was less satisfying.” Not surprisingly, it was criticized online, and netizens likened it to some kind of medieval torture device. Look at some of these reactions: I sincerely hope for the world’s first and the world’s last. This is a torture device and it should be embarrassing to advertise it, not to mention related to it. -Giovan Nitiso (@gtiso) June 28, 2021 I am surprised that this has passed the New Zealand Ethics Commission.Horrifying — BarbsNZGarden (@BarbsNZgarden) June 28, 2021 Don’t even think about the hygiene issues that this can cause — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) June 28, 2021 Need a custom tool to close and unlock the magnets that hold people’s mouths in place? I’m looking forward to this in the next season of The Handmaid’s Story. — David Ritchie (@dritchie) June 28, 2021 Otago and British researchers have developed the world’s first weight loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic: literally a medieval torture device — Ranibow Sprimkle ™ ️ (@ Muffin_Chips) June 28, 2021 This is scary. Especially for those who are still suffering from eating disorders. Totally scary. — Tom (@ CorvusCorax77) June 28, 2021 They initially tweeted that it was “the world’s first weight loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic: an oral device that limits people to liquid diets,” but later tweeted “of the intended device. Is not intended as a rapid or long-term weight loss tool. Rather, it is intended to help people who need to undergo surgery and cannot undergo surgery until they lose weight. “After a few weeks, you can remove the magnet and remove the device. Then you can spend a period of less dietary restrictions before returning to treatment. This was supported by the advice of a dietitian. It allows for a step-by-step approach to weight loss. “ For clarity, the device intent is not intended as a quick or long-term weight loss tool. Rather, it aims to help people who need surgery and cannot have surgery until they lose weight. — University of Otago (@otago) June 28, 2021 Following all criticisms, Professor Brunton, Vice President of the University of Otago School of Health Sciences, said in a statement: Adhere to a low-calorie diet for a period of time. “ He said the device was “non-invasive and economical, [an] An attractive alternative to surgical procedures. ” “In fact, there is no negative impact on this device.” What do you think about it? Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

