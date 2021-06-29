WHO encourages masks.Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Long-Term Immunity: What’s New

The World Health Organization is encouraging fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors and extend their social distance due to the proliferation of delta variants in many parts of the world.

“People don’t feel safe just because they take it twice,” said Dr. Mariangela Shimao, assistant secretary-general of the WHO, at a press conference on Friday.

But the Centers for Disease Control I told an American who was vaccinated in May It is no longer necessary to wear a mask indoors. According to the New York Times, CDC officials pointed out guidance on Monday and did not suggest that it would change.

However, some parts of the country require vaccinated residents to wear masks indoors.

“Everyone needs to focus on maximum protection until they better understand how the delta variant is spreading to whom.” The Los Angeles County Public Health Service said on Monday. Delta variants currently account for 50% of active cases in Los Angeles, but account for one-fifth of all cases nationwide, officials said Thursday.

In 23 states, there were more cases last week than last week. Johns Hopkins University Data show. There were more deaths in 26 states than a week ago.

Even in the news:

► Working-age women had an average of 173 hours of additional unpaid childcare by October last year. Estimate for new report.

► Approximately 5,000 people are being quarantined after a high school student caused a major COVID-19 outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

► Italy lifted its outdoor mask obligation on Monday as cases declined and vaccinations increased in countries that experienced a horrific surge at the beginning of the pandemic.

► Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK from Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

► US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on Monday that Puerto Rico would receive nearly $ 4 billion in the Federal Education Pandemic Relief Fund to boost the fight against COVID-19 on US territory.

📈 Today’s numbers: In the United States, more than 33.6 million COVID-19 cases have been identified and at least 604,100 have died. According to data from Johns Hopkins University. Global total: more than 181.3 million cases and more than 3.92 million deaths. Over 153.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated — nearly 46.3% of the population, According to the CDC.

📘 What we are reading: The COVID-19 vaccine works incredibly well for the vast majority of people, but about 10 million Americans whose immune system is compromised by drugs or illness may not be well protected. There is. Read the full text.

Keep updating this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for the Coronavirus Watch Newsletter Inbox update and Join the Facebook group.

Australia tightens blockade to prevent spread of delta variants

Some of Australia’s major cities are under COVID-19 lockdown following the recent outbreak of delta variants.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, began a four-day blockade on Tuesday, requiring masks after residents tested positive. Reuters.. Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, will also be closed on Tuesday.

South Australia imposed new state-wide restrictions on Tuesday. Both Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday. Canberra mandated wearing a mask.

Most of the new cases relate to unvaccinated Sydney limousine drivers who tested positive on June 16 after transporting foreign flight attendants from the airport without wearing a mask.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, with less than 31,000 enrolled cases since the pandemic began. However, the new cluster highlights the slow deployment of national vaccines, with only 5% of the population fully vaccinated.

Pfizer, Modana vaccine may provide immunity for years to come, studies find

The Pfizer and Modana vaccines have created long-term immunity that can protect people from COVID-19 for years. New research found..

The new results mean that people receiving mRNA vaccines may not require booster immunity unless the mutant evolves dramatically.

Studies suggest that for those who have recovered from the coronavirus and later vaccinated, boosters may not be needed if the virus mutates. This study, published in the Nature Journal, did not consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine study, but is expected to be less durable.

“This is a good sign of the lasting immunity of this vaccine,” Ellebedy said. New York Times..

Since March, 95% of people who have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated.

Almost all Wisconsinites Those who recently died of COVID-19 were not vaccinated — Or not fully vaccinated — state health officials said Monday.

Also, of all cases of COVID-19 that may have been identified since January 1, only 1% were fully vaccinated, a State Department spokeswoman said.

The big news came when Wisconsin finally reached an important milestone on Monday, with 50.1% of the state’s population receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Between March 1st and June 24th, 95% of possible COVID-19 deaths were among those who were not completely vaccinated, DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth said. Goodsit said in an email.

“Science is clear. Vaccines work in the real world. Vaccines save lives,” says Goodsitt. “And if you are fully vaccinated, you will be protected. All three vaccines have been tested and proven to be safe and effective.”

“The COVID-19 data show that cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased since the vaccine was approved and we started shooting weapons,” Goodsit added.

–Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Contribution: Associated Press