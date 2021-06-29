Health
Delta strain “great worry” for children, more infectious
Covid-19 cases identified in three schools in Sydney have isolated thousands of students, raising concerns about the risk of delta mutations in children.
More than 1,300 students and staff at Rose Bay Secondary College in the eastern suburbs of Sydney were told to self-quarantine after testing students for the virus, and another case at the Bellevue Hill Kids Club. After being confirmed, more children were affected.
The case occurs after four students have been tested positive for highly infectious strains at South Coogee Public School and one student has returned a positive test at Emanuel School in Landwick.
Health officials are now revisiting school advice on concerns that Delta variants are more susceptible to transmission.
Professor Nick Tully, the editor of Australian Medical Journal, Tells 2GB Ben Fordham that the new variant has changed the risk level of school children.
“Obviously, this is a big concern, because the school felt it wasn’t at very high risk with the original virus, but it was still at risk. But now in Delta, this may be another situation. “He said on Tuesday.
“There is no doubt that young people are affected by the virus in the UK. The only good news is that the hospitalization rate of Covid’s children in the UK has not actually risen.
“Therefore, children can get infected with the virus and get sick, but at least so far, the risk of serious consequences such as hospitalization does not seem to be as bad as we feared. is.”
This strain appears to be susceptible to infection in all age groups, including children, and is a source of concern among professionals. However, it is not considered to be more contagious among children than in other age groups.
Dr. Andrew Miller, an anesthesiologist at the Australian Medical Association and chairman of the Western Australia Chapter, said: ABC..
“There is no reason to think Australia is different.”
Thousands of students in Sydney were forced to quarantine, and Dr. Kelly Chant, New South Wales Chief Health Officer, said parents and caregivers had questions about what to do if a child was infected with the virus. Said.
“It’s planned. It’s a little dependent on the child’s age and dependencies, but it’s very tuned,” Dr. Chant said on Monday.
“Considerations are what works as a family if all are exposed at the same time, what is the health of the people who may be in the household, what is the ability to self-isolate, and obviously the child’s. Independent of age.
“Therefore, all these factors affect how the self-quarantine plan is implemented.”
A new study followed by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that people who acquired the delta variant were more likely to use oxygen, go to the intensive care unit, and even die.
Even in the case of temporary contact, the spread of the subspecies prompted WHO to warn that Delta was the most contagious subspecies identified so far.
Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that while the exact way the variant spread is not yet known, just a few seconds of contact is sufficient to infect the virus.
“The virus is more efficient at infecting cells and requires less virus to cause the infection,” Dr. Ryan said at a media conference in Geneva.
“How much virus must be contaminated or inhaled before reaching the dose that causes infection? This is unknown in previous strains and is fully understood in these new strains. No – Contains Delta Strain. “
Delta variants have been identified in at least 92 countries and account for 99% of new Covid cases in the United Kingdom.
