High vaccination rates, low COVID-19 cases indicate further resumption in BC

Victoria — High COVID-19 vaccination rates and a dramatic reduction in cases not seen since August last year are ready for further deregulation in British Columbia this week.

State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 145 infections were diagnosed in the last three days, 38 of which were recorded between Sunday and Monday. Five more died, for a total of 1,754.

“We are currently maintaining low reproductive rates, which means that for most infected people, we are not telling anyone about this,” she said on Monday. “This is how the pandemic disappears over time, unless there is infectious contact to do what is necessary to prevent the infection.”

In British Columbia, vaccination has prevented 7 out of 10 cases, with nearly 77% of residents over the age of 12 receiving the first dose of the vaccine, while Henry was in the group this summer. As it has leveled off, it has encouraged more young people to seek immunity. ..

Prime Minister John Horgan was scheduled to join Henry and the State’s Minister of Employment on Tuesday to announce the third phase of BC’s four-part reopening plan. The next step will begin on Thursday, allowing residents to go indoors and outdoors for an unlimited number of dinners and attend fairs and festivals according to infectious disease measures such as leaving in case of illness.

According to Henry, masks will no longer be required as part of the next phase of resumption before further restrictions are lifted in September.

“It is very important for us to give back the institution to people, and you wear masks based on your own risk, immunization and protection, where immunization also causes others I will protect you, “she said.

Regarding unvaccinated visitors to British Columbia, Henry said, “The advice to them is not to come unless they are vaccinated.”

Residents of some small communities in the state had to drive long distances to get immunity, including in the northern and inland health areas, and Henry made drive-through clinics more convenient for vaccination. Said it was planned to be.

“Unfortunately, many of the people scheduled this week have been postponed because of the heat, not for the people who drive, but for the staff they have to stand outside,” she says. I did.

Overall, 95% of bookings went as planned in the state this weekend, despite record temperatures, Henry said.

Earlier on Monday, WorkSafeBC issued guidelines to employers on the transition from safety measures for COVID-19 to prevention of infectious diseases as part of the state’s reopening plan.

WorkSafeBC practices Henry’s recent advice by asking employers to follow basic practices such as hand washing and personal hygiene before the normal season of respiratory illness begins in the fall.

Employers need to provide adequate ventilation and encourage employees to stay home when they are ill. You should also be prepared to implement or maintain additional measures in the event of an increased risk of infectious diseases such as influenza in your community or workplace.

Al Johnson, Head of Preventive Services at WorkSafe BC, said authorities are more directional about whether to continue to wear masks as employers slowly shift to take on new responsibilities over the coming weeks and months. He said he was expecting sex.

“We don’t expect employers to immediately remove all precautions and precautions they have taken over the last 15 months on July 1, but they do work with workers to move away from them. I’m looking forward to it, “says Johnson. Said.

Workers have the right to refuse dangerous work, just as they do when they don’t feel properly protected, he said. Move to more consultation with employers and workers.

— By Camille Bains in Vancouver

This report by Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2021.