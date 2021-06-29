The spread of delta variants encourages a new blockade in Asia





Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are scrambling to slow the spread of more infectious Delta variants, imposing restrictions and stay-at-home orders with annoying reminders that the pandemic is not over yet. .. .. In Australia, subspecies outbreaks have forced four major cities: Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin. For a strict blockade..Malaysian government on Monday The nationwide stay-at-home order will be extended indefinitely..And Hong Kong officials Banned flights from the UKThe number of cases of the Delta variant first identified in India is increasing rapidly. In Bangladesh, soldiers are preparing to patrol the streets to enforce a stay-at-home order, and new incidents are rapidly approaching their peak in early April. “The delta variant of Covid-19 is predominant,” said Robert Amin, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, adding that the test suggested that the strain was responsible for more than 60 percent of new cases. Blockades and restrictions have diminished hope across the region, and many countries have avoided the worst of last year’s first pandemic spread. Tired residents are dissatisfied with what is called a pandemic regression in their country, as other parts of the world are now heading for normal.

Outside Malaysia’s largest city, Kuala Lumpur, restaurant owner Marcus Rowe lamented the fourth blockade of the pandemic. Daily infections in Malaysia peaked in early June, but even after a few weeks of blockade, new cases have decreased by only 5% in the last two weeks. According to New York Times data.. Only 6 percent of the country’s 33 million people are fully vaccinated. “My restaurant is known for its hospitality, shared food and antithesis of social distance,” said Law. The blockade “may be the last straw,” he said, as he and other small businesses are struggling to survive. Others blamed Slow vaccination drive To return to the limit.

Hassan Valley, an associate professor of epidemiology at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said: “In a way, it’s not surprising where we are now,” he said, as less than 5% of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated. The Delta strain is one of several “variant of concern” identified by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Its infectivity estimates are different, but the variants are Increased infectivity by 50% More than the already fast-paced alpha version that appeared in the UK last year, according to health officials.

Studies show that the Covid-19 vaccine remains largely effective against the Delta variant, but the protection of partially vaccinated individuals is significantly reduced. However, experience in some countries has shown that Delta variants can spread rapidly to unvaccinated individuals, including children. Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, said: Countries that are vaccinated against a relatively high proportion of their population are resuming their plans.In the UK, the delta variant Currently occupies almost all new cases, Authorities say they plan to lift most of the remaining pandemic restrictions on July 19. More than doubled in the last two weeksHowever, authorities believe that nearly half of the population is fully vaccinated and the country remains well protected. “Currently, the number of cases is increasing, but the death toll remains mercilessly low,” said Sajid Javid, the state’s health minister, on Monday. According to experts, as long as the virus continues to circulate, it may acquire mutations that may pose new challenges.India is hit by a devastating second wave this spring Thousands of people died every day, Maharashtra, locallyDelta Plus, Described by scientists as a sublineage of the delta variant. Indian health officials have expressed concern that Delta Plus could spread more easily to a large population of 1.4 billion and less than 5% could be fully vaccinated. To increase the supply of vaccines, the country approved the use of its fourth vaccine, Moderna, on Tuesday. “There is a possibility of a third wave,” said Maharashtra Prime Minister Udah Barasaheb Thackeray.

