Henry Ford Health System Mandates Workers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine





The hospital system announced this morning that the Henry Ford Health System will be the first Michigan Health System to require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandate will take effect on September 10 and will apply to “all team members, students, volunteers and contractors,” the press release said. “We acknowledged the magnitude of this decision and did not lighten it,” President and CEO Light Lasitter III said in a press release. The health care system employs about 33,000 people, and so far about 68% have been vaccinated. Henry Ford operates hospitals in Detroit, McComb, West Bloomfield, Wyandotte and Jackson. “The health care system provides listening sessions throughout the summer to help team members navigate the delegation process,” the press release said, exempting people with “justified medical or religious reasons.” He added that it will be provided. According to a press release, the widespread use of vaccination in Michigan has dramatically reduced cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. “Nevertheless, new variants like Delta make unvaccinated people at very high risk of hospitalization and death, leaving hospitals vulnerable to potential future surges,” the press release said. I am. The health system already requires workers to be vaccinated against the flu each year, and requires workers to keep other vaccinations such as measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough up to date. Nevertheless, the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine is more controversial for workers as it has an emergency use authorization. However, earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas dismissed a proceeding filed against the Houston Methodist Hospital by an employee who challenged the COVID-19 vaccine obligation. In a written decision by the U.S. District Court in Southern Texas, Judge Lin N. Hughes said plaintiffs did not file a proceeding and that employers were allowed to require their workers to be vaccinated. .. More than 150 million Americans have been vaccinated since December with few serious side effects. According to experts, the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine is now well established. “Data and science continue to enhance the safety and efficacy of these vaccines,” Henry Ford’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Adnan Munkala, said in a press release. “In the hope that the FDA will soon give permanent approval to Pfizer and other vaccinations, this decision is in the best interests of our patients and members, our team members, and the communities we serve. I believe it will be. “ Lasita pointed out that the number of hospitals requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing nationwide. “We are not the first medical institution to do this, and we are not the last,” he said. Details of MLive: Eleven-year-old with an “elevating spirit” recovers from amputation of four people due to COVID-19-related syndrome Why Northern Michigan Has Both the Most Vaccinated County and Large Pockets for Vaccine Repellent Michigan students still need to be masked, says the state How much do you need to worry about coronavirus delta variants?

